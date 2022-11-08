What Is Yggdrasil’s Dew in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

With such a big open world in God of War Ragnarok, there will definitely be plenty of dangers to contend with. But, it is not all doom and gloom for Kratos and Atreus, and aside from all the resources required to upgrade their gear, there are also other collectibles in the world that can aid their cause. One of those is the returning Yggdrasil’s Dew, and if you are wondering just what is Yggdrasil’s Dew in God of War Ragnarok, let us explain.

Yggdrasil’s Dew in God of War Ragnarok

Essentially, Yggdrasil’s Dew in God of War Ragnarok is a precious collectible that can be found in sections of the game when you find yourself on a boat. They are hard to miss, as these bright-colored droplets can be seen hanging off branches, which can be collected by simply rowing up to it and interacting with the branch.

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

What the various types of Yggdrasil’s Dew do is to increase a specific stat by +2 permanently. Collecting them all will enable Kratos to become stronger without doing anything else. These are the types that can be found in God of War Ragnarok:

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Cooldown

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Vitality

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Luck

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Defense

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Runic Power

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Strength.

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

You will be able to find two of each type in the game, giving Kratos a nice boost during the entirety of God of War Ragnarok. So, be sure to keep a lookout when rowing around, and return to places that may seem inaccessible at first, but will open up after.

Now that you are aware of what is Yggdrasil’s Dew in God of War Ragnarok, it is time to seek knowledge about more things. Be sure to check out our guides on how to change arrow types, what to do about glowing green barriers, and how to defeat the Huntress. There is also related content below to check out as well.

