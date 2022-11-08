How to Change Arrow Type in God of War Ragnarok

When it comes to the gameplay of God of War Ragnarok, it is not always Kratos that can get things done. We already know that Atreus is good with his bow, and that is not going to change in the sequel. In fact, the young one has a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to defeating enemies or solving some of the environmental puzzles in the game. If you are wondering just how to change the arrow type in God of War Ragnarok, this is what you should know.

All Arrow Types in God of War Ragnarok

In order to change your arrow types between either the Sonic arrow or the Sigil arrow, all you need to do is press Up on the D-pad. That will enable Atreus to switch between the two arrows; the use of each is better for various combat encounters.

Image source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Sonic arrows are great for stunning your opponents and spreading the effect to others and can be used to destroy objects with a greenish glow to solve puzzles. As for Sigil arrows, use them to amplify any elemental attacks through the Hex status, and to link objects that may require ice or fire to work between long distances. Of course, that requires you to have progressed to a certain stage in God of War Ragnarok in order to have access to both.

***Major Spoiler Warning below***

Arrow types apply to both Atreus and Freya either in their own playable sections or when partnered up with Kratos. The former first gets Sonic arrows at Svartalfheim in the early hours of the game, while the latter utilizes Hex arrows once her section starts. Once their paths converge, both will get the other arrow type in their quiver.

That’s it; all you will need to know about how to change the arrow type in God of War Ragnarok. For more help about the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to heal, where to find all Svartalfheim Odin’s Ravens, and what are weapon skill labors. Otherwise, feel free to peruse the related content below.

