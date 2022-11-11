The world of God of War Ragnarok is full of secrets and legends, and our heroes will have plenty to do in order to discover the solution to prevent the end of the world. However, it takes more than just their godly powers to do so, with equipment vital to having the edge against monsters, beasts, and beings of power. If you are seeking the method of how to get Gleaming Crystal in God of War Ragnarok, let us help.

Where to Find Gleaming Crystal in God of War Ragnarok

The only reliable way to obtain Gleaming Crystal lies in The Crater region of Vanaheim. Throughout the region, you will be able to find crystal deposits that have an orange hue.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Destroying them will yield rewards such as Crystalline Shards and the rare Fragments. On their own, they have no use, but once you discover the Wishing Well, throwing these resources will get you the refined versions of these resources, which are the Purified Crystalline and Gleaming Crystals.

Where to Find the Wishing Well

The Wishing Well can be found right in the center of Vanaheim’s Crater region. It’s marked with a purple ‘flower’ icon, as shown in the screenshot below.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

You’ll unlock the Wishing Well as part of getting the rivers flowing in The Crater again. This is one of the main activities to complete in the realm of Vanaheim.

What Are Gleaming Crystals Used For?

The Gleaming Crystal resource is extremely valuable in God of War Ragnarok, by way of the fact it is needed to upgrade Weapon Attachments to the highest level, which is level 9.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

There are a finite number that you can obtain from the Wishing Well, and they may also sometime drop from random chests and tougher opponents. Once you have them, be sure to spend them wisely when deciding which Weapon Attachment to upgrade.

And that is everything to know about how to get Gleaming Crystal in God of War Ragnarok. For more help on the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to use Runic Attacks, how to Transmog your equipment, and how to upgrade your weapons. Feel free also to peruse the related content below.

