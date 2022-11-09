How to Upgrade Weapons, Armor and More in God of War Ragnarok

Need to learn how to upgrade your weapons and armor in God of War Ragnarok? Let us help.

Even with all of his godly strength, Kratos is never going to be able to save the day without making adjustments and tweaks to his equipment. In God of War Ragnarok, there are plenty of new items that can easily form different builds for players to enjoy, but the key to keeping them viable is to upgrade them. For those that are wondering how to upgrade your weapons, armor, and more in God of War Ragnarok, here are the details.

Upgrading Equipment in God of War Ragnarok

As in the 2018 soft reboot, upgrading your gear in God of War Ragnarok is done via the Blacksmith. Whether it be Sindri or Brok, the dwarves are always happy to lend you a hand if you happen to have the right resources. This means Hacksilver as well as upgrade components that you can loot from the world.

Once you are at the Blacksmith, press Circle to open up the equipment menu, and choose between Weapons or Armor, selecting the equipment then shows you what you need in order to upgrade to the net level, all the way up to Level 9. Once you are sure of your choice, hold Square to purchase the upgrade.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Here’s what you will need in order to upgrade your weapons or armor in God of War Ragnarok:

Leviathan Axe : Frozen Flame

: Frozen Flame Blades of Chaos : Chaos Flame

: Chaos Flame Weapon Attachments : Hacksilver and crafting materials

: Hacksilver and crafting materials Shields : Hacksilver and crafting materials

: Hacksilver and crafting materials Shield Attachments : Hacksilver and crafting materials

: Hacksilver and crafting materials Sword (Companion Weapon) : Folkvangr Whetstone

: Folkvangr Whetstone Chest, Waist & Wrist Armor : Hacksilver and crafting materials

: Hacksilver and crafting materials Amulet : Jewel of Yggdrasil

: Jewel of Yggdrasil Accessories: Beast Scraps and Beast Bones

Exploration and completing optional Favors are your best bet to getting the required components to upgrade your equipment to the highest levels, so don’t be afraid of venturing off the beaten path.

And there you go, all you will need to know about how to upgrade your weapons, armor, and more in God of War Ragnarok. For more help about the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to heal, how to defeat the Huntress, and what are weapon skill labors. Otherwise, feel free to peruse the related content below.

