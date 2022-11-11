Like in the previous installment, Kratos has quite a few abilities and weapons at his disposal in God of War Ragnarok—the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, a shield, and Spartan Rage. It’s that last one, Spartan Rage, that can be very useful in a pinch for big damage and to heal Kratos, but it drains rather fast. Make the most of it by learning how to increase your Spartan Rage in God of War Ragnarok.

Increasing Maximum Spartan Rage in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica via Twinfinite

In order to increase your maximum Spartan Rage in God of War Ragnarok, you have to locate a Horn of Blood Mead. It’s the same method used to improve Kratos’ Spartan Rage in the previous installment, too.

To find them, you’ll have to locate and unlock Nornir Chests scattered about the Nine Realms. In order to open one, it always involves locating Nordic runes that correspond to the ones on the chest, such as a brazier, bell, statue, and so on.

How To Use Spartan Rage in God of War Ragnarok

Now that you know how to increase your maximum Spartan Rage in God of War Ragnarok, how does it work? To activate Spartan Rage, simply press R3 and L3 together, at the same time. Kratos will put his weapons away and attack his enemy with a flurry of fists.

Spartan Rage will fill up naturally through combat, such as being attacked or attacking with any of his weapons (allies don’t count). However, you can also gain bursts of rage by picking up Rage Stones as well as gear that grants “Rage Burst” by fulfilling a specific move like attacking with the Leviathan Axe or parrying.

And that’s how to increase your Spartan Rage in God of War Ragnarok, as well as how it works. Utilize it as much as possible because although it fills up slowly, it’s really useful for regaining health. To make the most of Spartan Rage early on, check out all Horn of Mead locations in Alfheim, on Midgard, and Svartalfheim.

Featured Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

Related Posts