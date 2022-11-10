God of War Ragnarok: All Horn of Blood Mead Locations in Midgard

Ragnarok is finally upon us, and it’s brought nine realms worth of collectibles for trophy hunters to sink their teeth into with it. This includes the return of Horns of Mead, an item that increases Kratos’ overall Rage that he can use to pulverize his enemies. Here is everything you need to know about the locations of all Horn of Mead in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Find Midgard Horn of Blood Mead in God of War Ragnarok

Midgard has even fewer Blood Mead Horns than both Svartalfheim and Alfheim, with only two of them in the area once you’ve unlocked traversal with the wolves. We’ve broken down the specific locations and how to get them right down below.

Blood Horn #1 Location – Raider Hideout

Tucked away in the top right-hand corner of the Lake of Nine, you’ll find yourself face to face with some raiders that have set up shop near the King’s Grave. Fight them off, and you’ll be able to access Nornir Chest #1.

Light the brazier to the left of the chest by destroying the red vines in front of it. Drop down the ledge, grab the fire bomb, and throw it at the gold blocking the second brazier. Throw another bomb to light it. Use fire bombs and rune arrows to light the third brazier opposite the stairs.

Blood Horn #2 Location – The Lost Treasury

If you choose to explore Tyr’s Temple any time after doing The World of Fate, you’ll find all sorts of goodies. One such item is in the northeast section of the temple, and that is Nornir Chest #3, which houses a Horn of Blood Mead.

You’ll find the first brazier located on the upper level of the room where you’re trying to open the door behind the giant shield, just to the right. The second brazier is to the left. Brazier number three is to the right when you manage to get the door open. Break the chain so Freya can get inside, and you can light the brazier using runic arrows.

And that is everything you need to know about the locations of all Horn of Mead in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re still looking for more on the game, be sure to check out our related guides right down below.

