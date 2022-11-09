God of War Ragnarok: All Horns of Mead Locations in Alfheim

Here are the locations of all Horn of Mead in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok is here, and it’s brought nine realms worth of collectibles for trophy hunters to sink their teeth into with it. This includes the return of Horns of Mead, an item that, when collected, allows Kratos to gain even more Rage to unleash on his enemies. Here is everything you need to know about the locations of all Horn of Mead in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Find Alfheim Horn of Blood Mead in God of War Ragnarok

Alfheim is a bit on the shorter side when it comes to this collectible, there are three Horn of Blood Meads that can be found here, though some are locked behind story progression. We’ve broken down the specific locations and how to get them right down below.

Blood Horn #1 Location – Temple of Light

The first Horn of Blood Mead you’ll find in God of War Ragnarok’s Alfheim location can be found while on the quest Groa’s Secret. After you push over the statue to create a light bridge, a timed trail for Nornir Chest #3 in this realm is available.

Start with the rune to the left of the chest Run to the rune to the right of the chest next. Lastly, head down the hallway on the right and throw your axe at the Twighlight Stone when the line shows blue (destroy the debris in front with a sonic arrow first).

Blood Horn #2 Location – Temple of Light

After you’ve completed the section of Groa’s Secret where you’re required to zip-line down a rope, you’ll see some vines that can be destroyed that lead to grapple points, where you can then drop down to a lower level. This is where you’ll find Nornir Chest #5.

The first rune is directly opposite the chest. Open the wooden door near the chest and the second rune is on the left. Cut through the vines nearby using the Twilight Stone, grapple and climb across, then drop down to and destroy the third rune.

Blood Horn #3 Location – Temple of Light

The final Horn of Mead located in Alfheim can only be found after completing the main story mission The Reckoning and the Favour Songs of the Sand. When both are done, head to the southwest section of The Forbidden Sand and pass under the broken pillar to find Nornir Chest #6.

Light the first brazier next to the chest. Go toward the left side of the pillar and light the one up on the rock. Head to the right side, and you’ll find the third one high up to the side of the arch. Combine runic arrows together in order to light it up.

And that is everything you need to know about the locations of all Horn of Mead in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re still looking for more on the game, be sure to check out our guides on All Horn of Mead Locations in Svartalfheim, what combo finishers are, and more.

