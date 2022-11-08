God of War Ragnarok: All Horn of Mead Locations in Svartalfheim

God of War Ragnarok is finally here, and with it comes a full realm of collectibles for trophy hunters to sink their teeth into. This includes the return of Horns of Mead, an item that, when collected, allows Kratos to gain even more Rage to unleash on his enemies. Here is everything you need to know about the locations of all Horn of Mead in Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Find Svartalfheim Horn of Blood Mead in God of War Ragnarok

In total, there are five Horn of Blood Meads that can be found in Svartalfheim, with two of them being locked behind later game progression. We’ve broken down the specific locations and how to get them right down below.

Blood Horn #1 Location – Aurvangar Wetlands

The first Horn of Blood Mead you’ll find in God of War Ragnarok will be just near the gate Kratos needs to open as you first enter Svartalfheim while traversing the river in The Quest for Tyr. This is Nordic Chest #2 in the area, and it can be solved by doing the following.

Hit the first rune spinner to the left of the chest to match the first symbol. Freeze the geyser to the right of the chest and select the correct rune. Grapple up to the area to the left of the chest and select the third Nornir rune.

Blood Horn #2 Location – Alberich Island

Just like the first one, you’ll find this Horn of Mead while in Svartalfheim during The Quest for Tyr. This is Nornin Chest #5 that can be found up until this point, and it’s located on the first island, Alberich Island, to the right when you’re on the way to Durlin. To unlock this chest, defeat the enemies in the area and complete the following:

Throw Kratos’ axe at the rune hanging to the right of the Nornir Chest. Directly opposite the Nornir Chest, press Square to have Atreus shoot a sonic arrow and then have throw Kratos’ axe at the rune hanging behind it. HIt the spinner a few times counterclockwise until you can throw the axe at the run behind the now open gate on the right.

Blood Horn #3 Location – Jarnsmida Pitmines

The next Horn of Mead can be found after talking to Durlin and traversing to the Jarnsmida Pitmines, hiding in Nornir Chest #6. In order to get this one, you’ll need to light braziers with Kratos’ Blads of Chaos. Here’s the exact steps:

Light the rune immediately to the left of the chest by aiming the blades with L2 and pressing R2. Recall your axe to raise the cargo container, grapple across, and light the brazier. Freeze the water like you did originally to get across the cargo container and you’ll see a brazier right at the bottom of the wheel.

Blood Horn #4 Location – The Forge (Requires Drapnir Spear)

The fourth of the Horn of Mead in God of War Ragnarok’s Svartalfheim locations can’t be reached until you complete the mission Forging Destiny, which is about a little more than halfway through the game. Once you’ve gotten this far, you’ll be able to reach Nornir Chest #8:

Head to the Nornir Chest next to the green heart, and destroy the rune by throwing the spear at the rock on the opposite right-hand side of the chest. Look to the left and hit the rune on the cliff next to the wooden posts Turn around from the Nornir Chest and go left and hit the rune with the spear.

Blood Horn #5 Location – The Applecore (Requires Drapnir Spear)

The fifth and final Horn of Mead in God of War Ragnarok’s Svartalfheim location once again requires you complete the mission Forging Destiny. Once done, head back to The Applecore until you reach the location on the map above by using the lift, where you’ll find Nornir Chest #10.

Throw your spear into the point and climb up to find the chest. Look to the left, and you’ll see two of the runes hanging on platforms. Climb down the ledge to the right of the chest and throw your spear at the third rune.

And that is everything you need to know about the locations of all Horn of Mead in Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re still looking for more on the game, be sure to check out our guides on things to do first, who the voice actors were, and more, right down below.

Related Posts