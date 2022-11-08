Meet the Voice Actors of God of War Ragnarok’s Cast

Image Source: Santa Monica Studios

Arguably one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year, God of War Ragnarok is Sony and Santa Monica Studios’ follow-up to 2018’s critically-acclaimed, award-winning action-packed adventure. As is the case with many AAA titles these days, the game is full to the brim with acting talent. Down below, we’re going to introduce you to the many voice actors of God of War Ragnarok’s cast. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?

All God of War Ragnarok Voice Actors & Cast

Christopher Judge – Kratos

Image Source: IMDb

Christopher Judge is an accomplished actor with many film and TV credits to his name ranging from Stargate SG-1 to Dead Space: Aftermath to Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! Of course, he’s also well-known for stepping into Terrence C. Carson’s shoes as the gravelly vocal tones of Kratos’s voice in 2018’s God of War reboot.

Ryan Hurst – Thor

Image Source: IMDb

If you’re a fan of the motorbike-ridin’ crime drama Sons of Anarchy, then Ryan Hurst will likely be a pretty familiar face as he portrays Opie Winston in the show. Elsewhere, the Californian actor has played roles in We Were Soldiers, Taken, The Walking Dead, and Bates Hotel.

Danielle Bisutti – Freya

Image Source: Getty Images

Having been nominated for a BAFTA for her performance of the Norse goddess in 2018’s God of War, the American actress has fast become synonymous with the God of War franchise. Outside of this role, she’s well-known for her acting chops and has appeared in horror movies like Curse of Chucky and Insidious: Chapter 2.

Richard Shiff – Odin

Image Source: Getty Images

An Emmy award winner for his role in The West Wing, Richard Shiff is an American actor and director who has appeared in dozens of films including Seven, Deep Impact, Man of Steel, and Geostorm. He also played a lead role in ABC’s hospital drama The Good Doctor.

Sunny Suljic – Atreus

Image Source: Getty Images

Sunny Suljic returns to the God of War franchise as Kratos’s son, Atreus. Not only is he a renowned child actor, but he’s also an accomplished skateboarder, too, who’s played roles in films like The House With the Clock in Its Walls and The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Daniel Kountz – Byggvir

Image Source: Pamplin Media

Daniel Kountz originally made a name for himself in 2001’s Disney movie Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, where he played the son of Kalabar, Kal. Elsewhere, he’s done voice work for other video games including 2011’s LA Noire and 2013’s Lost Planet.

Usman Ally – Durlin

A veteran in film, TV, theatre, and video games, Usman Ally is an Obie Award winner for his role in The Invisible Hand. The Eswatini-born star has also played roles in the Uncharted and Avengers video games, and has appeared in numerous TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Suits and 68 Whiskey.

Laya DeLeon Hayes – Angrboda

Image Source: Getty Images

Laya DeLeon Hayes is a North Carolina-born actress and singer who is famous for her role in the animated kids’ show Doc McStuffins, as well as roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Fire, and Cougar Town. According to her IMDb bio, she loves acting, rollerblading and going to the beach.

Adam J Harrington – Sindri

Image Source: IMDb

Adam J Harrington is a Canadian-American actor who is known for his supporting roles in popular TV shows like Supernatural, Dexter, Queer as Folk, The Secret Circle, and Bosch. He has also lent his voice to another video game: Rockstar’s sleuth-’em-up LA Noire.

Alastair Duncan – Mimir

Image Source: Aveleyman

Scottish actor Alastair Duncan is no stranger to video game roles as he’s appeared in many including God of War Ragnarok’s predecessor, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, The Order: 1886, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, and many more. Outside of video games, he’s also a stalwart TV actor who has credits ranging from Taggart to Madmen to Bones.

That about wraps things up for our guide on the voice actors of God of War Ragnarok’s cast. For more about the game, feel free to check out our full in-depth review. Alternatively, do make sure to browse the relevant links down below.

Related Posts