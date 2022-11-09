What Are Combo Finishers in God of War Ragnarok? Explained

In God of War Ragnarok, there’s a lot of different ways to win a fight, as you can use companions, special attacks, and status ailments that can be equipped to three different weapons. One question a lot of players currently have is about combos. Here is everything you need to know about what combo finishers are in God of War Ragnarok.

When looking at certain armor and weapon attachments in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll likely see that some of them have buffs that specific that this specific item has a high chance of extra strength gain on Combo Finishers. While this may sound a bit confusing, and there isn’t a specific list of combos like you’ll find in Street Fighter, the definition of this is pretty straightforward.

How To Use Combo Finishers in God of War Ragnarok

Combo Finishers in God of War Ragnarok are just big moves that come about after pressing a specific string of attacks. For example, pressing the light attack with R1 button multiple times and then R2 results in a big jump attack whenever using the Blades of Chaos. There are numerous kinds of these attacks in the game, which can be unlocked by purchasing and equipping skills with XP.

Combo Finishers are great for one-on-one boss fights in particular, as you’ll be able to focus on just the one enemy instead of having to worry about getting interrupted by others when in the midst of your combo. The fact that they also do big damage is obviously a solid bonus when fighting big bads as well.

That is everything you need to know about what combo finishers are in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re still looking for more help, be sure to check out all of our helpful guides on the game, including Horn of Mead Locations in Svartalfheim, why Freya is attacking Kratos, and much more.