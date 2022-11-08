Why Is Freya Attacking Kratos in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Even if you haven’t played God of War Ragnarok yet, you’ve likely at least seen a trailer depicting the epic next adventure of Kratos and Atreus, as the two battle Nordic gods and the treacherous environment that comes with Febulwinter. But while Thor and Odin aren’t surprising enemies for our two protagonists, many maybe be wondering why exactly Freya is attacking Kratos in God of War Ragnarok. Here is everything you need to know.

***Spoilers for God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok below***

Why Is Freya Mad at Kratos in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

The simple answer is that Freya is still incensed that Kratos killed her son, Baldur, during the events of God of War (2018). Even though he was the one who prevented Baldur from killing Freya, she still hates Kratos for killing him and swore vengeance upon him for the act.

This is something that might have slipped fan’s minds, since it has been four years since the first game came out, but it isn’t something that Freya is soon to forget, which is why she can be seen attacking Kratos and Atreus at the start of God of War Ragnarok.

According to their conversation amidst that attack, it seems that the Witch of the Woods has been attacking them the entire time between the two games and that the protection stave is the only thing that gives them respite and protection from her.

That is everything you need to know about why Freya is attacking Kratos in God of War Ragnarok. For more tips, tricks, and guides on the game, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfinite.

