The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor Guide: God of War Ragnarok

Looking to complete The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor in God of War Ragnarok? We are here to help.

For a game like God of War Ragnarok, even beating the supposed final boss doesn’t mean the end is anywhere near. In fact, there is still much you can get up to with Kratos and the gang after the credits roll. One of those things will see you completing the rest of the Favors, and if you are keen to find out just how to complete The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor in God of War Ragnarok, let us help.

The following guide for God of War Ragnarok contains spoilers regarding the narrative, so if you’d rather enjoy the game spoiler-free, we advise turning back now.

All Remnants of Asgard Locations in God of War Ragnarok

Following the fall of Asgard and the Aesir gods, you might be tempted to think you can rest in God of War Ragnarok, but that’s far from the truth. Loyalists to Odin are still stirring up trouble, and they are congregating in areas where the ruins of Asgard have landed. It is now up to you to clear the Einherjar from the area and receive some sweet resources for your trouble.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Favor will begin after you have completed the main story, and here’s where you can find all of the Remnants of Asgard to clear. As a note, each area will be very visible thanks to the aura the ruins give off, as well as the large chunks of rocks around the area.

Alfheim, The Strond

Head to the Mystic Gateway at The Strond, and make your way to the Temple of Light in the Southwest. You should find it easily enough.

Alfheim, The Barrens

Head east of The Barrens, and you should be able to find a platform that can be climbed around the back of this area. Get ready to face a duo of Einherjar bosses in Stinnr and Sterkr, so keep your defense up and unleash all your late-game abilties on them.

Midgard, Well of Urd

Just before you hit the cliffside that will lead up to the Well or Urd, find the group of Einherjar hanging out at the bottom.

Midgard, Lake of Nine

Quite visible on the bridge in the centre of the area, take the elevator up and move towards Tyr’s Temple to find this Remnant.

Muspelheim, Burning Cliffs

Near the entrance to Surtr’s Forge, you will need to trace back your steps from the Mystic Gateway in order to get to this area.

Svartalfheim, Alberich Hollow

Head to Alberich Hollow southeast of The Watchtower, and climb up to the towering bridge above. At the end is where you will find the Remnants.

Svartalfheim, Aurvangar Wetlands

Starting from the Aurvangar Wetlands Mystic Gateway, head north to find the Remnants on an isolated island with an entrance that can be easily missed from the east.

Svartalfheim, Jarnsmida Pitmines

From the Mystic Gateway at the Jarnsmida Pitmines, it is just above. If you do not have access yet, you will need to come from The Applecore and use the Draupnir Spear and Leviathan Axe to puzzle your way across first.

Vanaheim, Freyr’s Camp

Just north of the Mystic Gateway near Freyr’s Camp, loot the chest and the Einherjar will attack.

Vanaheim, Eastern Barri Woods

Head out from the camp towards the northeast, and near the area where you first fought two Dreki will be the last Remnants.

That’s it; all you will need to know about how to complete The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor in God of War Ragnarok. For more help about the game, be sure to check out our guides on all locations for Horn of Mead in Svartalfheim, who all the voice actors are, and how to beat the Dreki. Otherwise, feel free to peruse the related content below.

