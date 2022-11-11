All Hel Tear Locations in God of War Ragnarok: Hel to Pay Favor Guide

Here’s what you need to do to complete the Hel to Pay Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

With a foundation of Norse mythology to work off of, it is no wonder that God of War Ragnarok is full of myths and legends that can be experienced throughout your adventures with Kratos and Atreus. A trip to Helheim is not exactly something we get to do every day, and it also comes with consequences that need to be dealt with when a certain creature is let loose. So, if you are wondering just how to complete the Hel to Pay Favor in God of War Ragnarok, here’s what you’ll need to know.

As usual, there will be some spoilers ahead due to the nature of the Favor, so do not read ahead if you wish to experience things on your own.

Where to Find All Hel Tears in God of War Ragnarok

The Favor kicks off during the main story progression of God of War Ragnarok –more specifically, the Reunion path. Once Atreus has released Garm, oblivious to the fact that it can tear the fabric between the Nine Realms apart, it will be up to you to save the day. This will require the closing of various Hel Tears in various realms, and they look like this:

The very first Hel Tear you find is part of the main story, so it is unmissable. The rest you will have to hunt down during your travels in order to complete the Favor. All Hel Tears will require some time to close, and during the process, enemies will spawn around you to attack, so keep them at bay until your ally is able to complete the process.

Sindri’s House Hel Tear

This is the first time you will close a Hel Tear with the help of Freya and the dwarves. As such, it is unmissable. After this, more Hel Tears will spawn in the following realms and locations.

Helheim, The Gleaming Bale

Again, one that is quite hard to miss since you will be travelling through Helheim as part of the main story. Once you have done this, it will officially start the Favor.

Svartalfheim, Aurvangar Wetlands

Found near one of the starting islands in Svartalfheim, simply row the boat over to this area in the Aurvangar Wetlands, climb over the scaffolding, and prepare to close the Hel Tear.

Alfheim, The Strond

A quick journey south of the Mystic Gateway, this Hel Tear is located below the platform you will find yourself at. Head down, and get ready for a fight.

Vanaheim, The Southern Wilds

An easy find as well, this particular Hel Tear is located just in front of the Mystic Gateway. Make the trip and get about your business with no fuss.

Midgard, Well of Urd

More of a trek than most, you will want to head north in Midgard towards the Well of Urd, and among the cliffsides leading up is the final Hel Tear.

Rewards for Completing Hel to Pay Favor in God of War Ragnarok

Every Hel Tear you manage to close will reward you with a Frozen Spark, and with all six collected, they will form a Frozen Flame which can then be used to upgrade your Leviathan Axe. There will also be resources dropped from the enemies and XP earned that can help you unlock the next skill for your weapons.

That’s all you’ll need to know about how to complete the Hel to Pay Favor in God of War Ragnarok. If you require more aid for other areas of the game, be sure to check out our other guides, including the deal with Niflheim and the Raven Tree, how to master Weapon Skill Labors, or learning how to Transmog your equipment. For everything else, check out the content below.

