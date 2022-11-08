God of War Ragnarok Niflheim and the Raven Tree Explained

God of War Ragnarok is going to transport players to a world of myth and legend, and at the center of it all are the nine realms. While we have seen certain areas in the first game, the sequel promises an even bigger universe to explore, and one of those areas is Niflheim. While it was previously a maze of poisonous mist, things have certainly changed this time around. If you are looking for more info on Niflheim and the Raven Tree in God of War Ragnarok, read on.

What Is the Niflheim Raven Tree for in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Instead of navigating a changing maze, the realm of Niflheim is a drastically changed place. On your initial visits, you will find an arena where you can practice combat against any type of enemy in God of War Ragnarok, but further south is where you will find the curious Raven Tree.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

If you have been observant, you might have seen glowing green ravens flying around as you progress in the game. These are Odin’s ravens and are used as his spies to keep watch over everything in the realms. Participating in the favor known as The Eyes of Odin means destroying a total of 42 ravens in God of War Ragnarok.

The more interesting thing is the information shared by said ravens. Instead of being willing spies, these are essentially animals in captivity, forced by Odin to do his bidding. Rather than chastise Kratos for destroying them, they cheer on as each comrade’s soul is returned to the Raven Tree, and hoping for the day Odin meets his end.

That is not all, however; we also learned that a being known as the Raven Keeper is responsible for this atrocity. Finding and saving all ravens will trigger a fight with this venomous creature, where you can deliver sweet justice.

