How to Get Sovereign Coals in God of War Ragnarok

Sovereign Coals are a crafting material in God of War Ragnarok, but unlike things like hacksilver or bonded leather, there’s a finite amount that you can collect. In this guide, we’ll run you through where to find Sovereign Coals in God of War Ragnarok and what they’re used for.

God of War Ragnarok Sovereign Coals Locations

Sovereign Coals can only be obtained from the six Draugr Holes scattered across the Nine Realms that you’ll need to close up in order to complete the ‘Born From Fire’ Favor.

We’ve listed the locations of all Draugr Holes and, subsequently, Sovereign Coals in God of War Ragnarok below:

The Watchtower, Svartalfheim

The Applecore, Svartalfheim

The Barrens, Alfheim

Lake of Nine, Midgard

Abandoned Village, Vanaheim

The Crater, Vanaheim (Only accessible once the rivers are flowing again)

What Are Sovereign Coals Used For?

Sovereign Coals are used to upgrade armor and weapons in God of War Ragnarok. Specifically, they’re used to upgrade Chaos Blade attachments such as handles and pommels.

You can upgrade weapons, armor and other items by heading to Brok and Sindri’s shop and selecting the piece of gear you want to upgrade.

Press R2 to move to the next ‘Level’ of the weapon, and then press and hold Square to confirm you want to craft the upgrade.

