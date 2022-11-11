How to Get Essence of Hel in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

Wondering where to find Essence of Hel in God of War Ragnarok? This guide will run you through all Essence of Hel locations in God of War Ragnarok and what this crafting material is actually used to upgrade in Kratos’ arsenal of weapons.

God of War Ragnarok Essence of Hel Locations

Essence of Hel can only be obtained by closing Hel-Tears opened across the Nine Realms after reaching a certain point in the story. Upon closing these Hel-Tears, you’ll be awarded with Essence of Hel.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Here are all Hel-Tear locations so you can tick them all off easily.

Sindri’s House

Midgard, Well of Urd

V anaheim, The Souther Wilds

Alfheim, The Strond

Svartalfheim, Aurvangar Wetlands

Helheim, The Gleaming Bale

If you need more detailed breakdowns, we’ve got you covered with all Hel-Tear locations in God of War Ragnarok.

What Is Essence of Hel Used For?

Essence of Hel is used specifically for upgrading a powerful Axe attachment. The attachment in question is the Grip of Healing Harmony.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Grip of Healing Harmony attachment for the Leviathan Axe has the Permafrost Lifesteal ability. When your Permafrost skill gauge is fully charged with this grip equipped, hits with the Leviathan Axe restore health, but increase incoming damage, so it’s a bit of a double-edged sword.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

There may also be other attachments for the Leviathan Axe that require Essence of Hel, but from our time in the game thus far, this is the only one we’ve found.

That’s everything you need to know on God of War Ragnarok Essence of Hel. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guides on Asgardian Ingots, all Svartalfheim Odin’s Raven locations, and all Draugr Hole locations, to name a few.

Related Posts