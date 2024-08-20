All Spells in Black Myth Wukong & How to Unlock Them

One of the most satisfying mechanics in your arsenal will be the Spells in Black Myth Wukong. These spells can range from defensive to offensive and utility and will greatly impact how you approach each fight. You can further upgrade and enhance them depending on your preferences. Today, we’ll go over all Spells in Black Myth: Wukong and how to unlock them.

All Spells in Black Myth: Wukong

Before we get into how to unlock them, here’s a list of all spells:

Immobilize

Transformation

Cloud Strike

Stone Skin

Pluck of Many

Ring of Fire

Life Saving Strand

How to Unlock All Spells

Immobilize

The very first spell you unlock during the tutorial section of the game, Immobilize will likely remain one of the most important spells throughout your journey. You can almost instantly freeze enemies in place and this works on most bosses as well. The spell has a low mana cost and a 50-second cooldown. You unlock it as part of the opening sequence.

Transformation

Transformations allow you to temporarily transform into another Yaoguai. This is perfect for laying on some damage or to avoid death as the transformation has its own separate HP pool.

Transformation How to Unlock Red Tides Defeat Guangzi near the ‘Outside the Forest’ Shrine and interact with his weapon Azure Dust Defeat the Secret boss in the Stone Vanguard arena after collecting all 6 Buddha eyes Ashen Slumber Open the prison cell with the third rat prince in the lowest floor and interact with the blade. Umbral Abyss Defeat the Macaque Chief during your confrontation with Yellowbrow in Chapter 3 Dark Thunder Visit all the locations with the Horse Guai and find him in the Ashen Mountains

Cloud Strike

Cloud Strike is both a stealth tool and an offensive tool. It allows you to create a duplicate and become invisible to enemies for a short time. The first strike outside of stealth hits extra hard and can be buffed with further upgrades. You get this by defeating the Black Wind King during Chapter 1.

Stone Skin

Stone Skin is a spell that allows you to parry or deflect enemy attacks by momentarily turning yourself into a stone. Some enemies cannot be parried but the damage will be negated. This spell has a short cooldown and a low mana cost. It’s quite useful to halt enemy onslaughts or continue your own. You get it by defeating the Tiger Vanguard in the Tiger Temple.

Pluck of Many

The Pluck of Many allows the Destined One to summon several clones that assault the enemy for a short duration. It has a high cooldown and a high mana cost. You unlock it by reaching the Windseal Gate Shrine in Chapter 2.

Ring of Fire

The Ring of Fire is a spell that creates a safe area in a circle where your recovery and health regen is improved. It can also be improved to grant other buffs. You unlock it by defeating the Macaque Chief in the temple after escaping the prison.

Life-Saving Strand

The Life Saving Strand is a powerful spell with a single use that allows you to come back to life after death. You can only unlock it after completing the base game and heading into New Game Plus with the second cycle.

Those are all the spells and how you unlock them in Black Myth: Wukong. While you’re here, learn about all the Horse Guai locations and how to find all Vessels.

