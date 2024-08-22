Black Myth Wukong True and Alternate Endings Guide

Black Myth: Wukong is by no means an easy game to figure out and the quests and locations for hidden bosses and areas are quite difficult to find already. Fittingly so, the alternate and true endings are even more difficult to find and you need to be a total completionist. Let’s go over all we know about the true and alternate endings for Black Myth: Wukong and how to unlock them.

Be warned, there are spoilers ahead!

Restart the Cycle Ending – Standard Ending

This is the standard ending you get for completing Chapter 6 and touching the stone on top of Mount Huagao without collecting the Skandhas and other secret items. This ending results in an epic battle against the body of Wukong where you must reclaim it and become the New Wukong. However, this ending is considered disappointing as it only serves to restart the cycle that The Destined One is stuck in.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Alternate Erlong Ending

There are several steps you need to complete before you can access this alternate ending. Here is what you need to do:

You must discover all four secret locations from Chapters 1 to 5. This includes the Old Guanyin Temple in Chapter 1 by completing the three Bells quest, the Kingdom of Sahi through the Drunk Pig quest, the Painted World through Chen Loong’s quest, the Purple Mountain through the Poison Daoist quest, and finally the Bishui Cave through the five Elemental Carts quest.

You must collect all Four Skandhas: Skandha of Form, Skandha of Feeling, Skandha of Thought, and Skandha of Choice. These are available from chapters 1 to 4 and Chapter 5 has no Skandha. We’ll add a guide for all Skandha locations.

Having four Skandhas allows you to face Giant Shigandang in a secret boss fight in the area opposite the Water Curtain Cave. You must defeat the Son of Stone before proceeding to the Giant Shigandang. While not confirmed, we believe you might also have to defeat the Mother of Stone and Father of Stone from Chapters 2 and 5 respectively.

Now return to the Great Pagoda in The New West. If you haven’t unlocked it, it’s located on the right side of the Snow-Veiled Trail Shrine. Here the Maitreya Buddha will open a brand new path for you to embark upon.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

On this path, you face your rematch against Erlong as well as a giant Kaiju battle against four of the most powerful deities that we’re not going to spoil here. Good luck! The Erlong Ending ends with Wukong declaring his plan for an assault against the Jade Palace.

Black Myth Wukong True Ending

The True Ending is currently unknown. According to data in the game files, some soundtracks, and most of the community, there are two more endings for Black Myth: Wukong that have not been discovered yet. This is speculation, but these endings might be a showdown against the Jade Emperor and a rematch against the Buddha. We’ll be sure to add the exact steps for these endings as soon as the information becomes available.

That’s all we know about the Endings for Black Myth: Wukong so far. For more guides, check out the locations of all hidden bosses in Chapter 6 and our list of All Quests.

