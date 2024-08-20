How to Complete Drunk Pig Questline in Black Myth Wukong – Full Walkthrough

During Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong, you will come across a peculiar NPC who is too drunk to interact with you. He asks you to help out with a couple of tasks, the first being to help him sober up. Today we’ll go over how to complete the Drunk Pig questline in Black Myth Wukong.

Be warned, there are spoilers for the quest below!

Drunk Pig Location in Black Myth Wukong

The Drunk Pig is located beyond the Rockrest Flat Shrine in the Fright Cliff area of Chapter 2. Instead of turning left towards the Stone Vanguard boss, check the path to the right and you’ll find him lying there in a drunken stupor. He will ask you to find something to sober him up and remain there until you wake him up.

How to Find Sobering Stone

There are two methods to find Sobering Stones, and both of them involve boss fights.

The first method is relatively easy but requires you to do a small optional objective. Earlier in the Fright Cliffs, you might have run into the Man Trapped in Stone at the bottom of the Valley. He will ask you to find and defeat the source of the Rock Guais.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can find the Mother of Stones boss in the cave right before the Rockrest Flat Shrine. Defeating this boss requires you to defeat all of the minions or it won’t take any damage. Once you defeat this boss, return to the Man Trapped in Stone with the Stone Essence.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

However, he will turn on you and this will trigger a small boss fight. Defeat him and he’ll promise to sell you some goods when you return. Reload the area. When you return to the Man Trapped in Stone, his shop will contain a Sobering Stone that costs 6480 Will.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

If you don’t feel like spending that much Will on a Sobering Stone, you can find another one a bit ahead for free. After you defeat the Tiger Vanguard in the Tiger Temple, go ahead until you come across the bridge to the village ahead. From here, head in the North West Direction until you see a pot in a shack that’s giving off a glowing light. Break this pot to find a Sobering Stone.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Return to the Drunk Pig with Sobering Stone in your inventory and he’ll wake up and declare he’s hungry. He’ll ask you to meet him at the Tiger Temple next.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Drunk Pig Location at Tiger Temple

You can find him on the right side of the Tiger Temple’s entrance right before the boss arena. Speak to him here and he’ll ask you for some Jade Lotus Seeds.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Jade Lotus Seeds can be found in Ponds across both the first and second chapters. Hand them over to the Pig and he’ll declare that he’s off to his next destination. He’ll return to his original location and talk about how he has lost his brother’s gold token and needs to find it. To get the gold token, you have to head back to where you fought the second rat prince and go to the left into the cave. Here, you must defeat the first Rat Prince to get the Arhat Gold Piece.

Return to the Pig and he will attack you and trigger a boss fight with the Yellow Robed Squire. This fight can be challenging due to his large HP pool, but luckily his moves are not too threatening. Staying calm, dodging, and poking in some damage slowly will chip his health down. Once defeated, he will unlock the secret path ahead for you!

Screenshot via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know on how to sober up the Drunk Pig in Black Myth Wukong and follow up on the quest. For more guides, also learn all the Horse Guai NPC Locations and all the Loujia Fragrant Vine locations.

