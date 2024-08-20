What Does The Gold Ridge Beast Do in Black Myth: Wukong?

As you progress through the world of Black Myth: Wukong you’ll eventually come across the Man-In-Stone quest. Completing the quest will allow you to purchase a variety of items, including the Gold Ridge Beast. But what does the Gold Ridge Beast do in the game?

Recommended Videos

Black Myth Wukong Gold Ridge Beast Explained

Part of the confusion comes from the fact that several items you can purchase from Man-In-Stone offer a variety of helpful buffs. the Goldflora Hairpin increases your will gains, helping you both earn money and level up faster. Meanwhile, the Iron Pellet prevents you from being interrupted while using your gourd.

Image Source: Game Science via Twinfinite

However, the Gold Ridge Beast is different. It’s for sale for a hefty 12800 Will, but the item description indicates that it can be traded for something valuable. However, at the moment, we haven’t been able to figure out where this trade is supposed to occur – or what it can be traded for. We’ll update this article as and when we have more information.

Alternatively, you can sell the Gold Ridge Beast for around 6000 Will.

Is It Worth Buying?

So is the Gold Ridge Beast worth buying? In a short answer, no.

The Man-In-Stone isn’t the most trustworthy fellow, and you’ll find plenty of Gold Ridge Beasts dotted around the world. At present, it doesn’t appear that they have any use apart from trading for will, so the offer is essentially the Man-In-Stone doing what you’ll be doing with it – selling it for a high profit.

The good news is that you can revisit the Man-In-Stone at any time. As such, if it turns out that there’s another use for the item, you can still buy it. As such, you shouldn’t feel the need to buy it when you first get the chance. We suggest saving your Will for something more vital, such as new gear.

Do you want to get the most out of Black Myth: Wukong? Here’s how to find every Spirit in the game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy