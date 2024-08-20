Black Myth Wukong All Spirits and Locations

Spirits are a unique new mechanic in Black Myth: Wukong that lets you temporarily transform and use the abilities of defeated foes. There are a ton of spirits in the game and each provides its own buffs that can support your playstyle. Today we’re going to go over all spirits in Black Myth: Wukong and their locations.
All Spirits and Locations in Black Myth: Wukong
Here is a complete list of all the Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong and where to find them. Don’t miss any of these!
|Spirit
|Equipped Effect
|Spirit Location
|Wandering Wight
|Considerably increases defense
|Ch. 1 – Outside Forest Shrine
|Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang
|Moderately reduces stamina cost of jumps and jumping attacks
|Ch. 1 – Past Guanyin Temple on the left side
|Guangmou
|Moderately increases poison damage and resistance
|Ch. 1 – Bamboo Grove Snake Trail as a story boss
|Wolf Assassin
|Slightly increases critical hit chance
|Ch. 1 – Black Wind Cave to the left of several archer enemies
|Earth Wolf
|Grants a small amount of additional focus on hit
|Ch. 2 – Sandgate Village
|Rat Archer
|Moderately reduces stamina cost of Staff Spin
|Ch. 2 – After Earth Wolf elite
|Swift Bat
|Moderately increases stamina recovery
|Ch. 2 – After First Prince of Flowing Sands
|Poisestone
|Moderately increases damage of light jumping attacks
|Ch. 2 – Rockcrest Flat, near Mother of Stone
|Spearbone
|Slightly improves damage reduction
|Ch. 2 – Rockcrest Flat, to the right.
|Rat Governor
|Moderately increases thunder damage
|Ch. 2 – Near Stone Vanguard
|Gore-Eye Daoist
|Moderately increases maximum mana
|Ch. 2 – Windseal Gate shrine
|Civet Sergeant
|Slightly increases attack
|Ch. 2 – After Tiger Vanguard
|Rat Imperial Guard
|Moderately increases focus gained from perfect dodges
|Ch. 2 – Cliffside path post-Tiger Vanguard
|Tiger’s Acolyte
|Moderately increases critical damage
|Ch. 2 – Windrest Hamlet bridge
|Mountain Patroller
|Slightly increases critical hit chance of jumping heavy attacks
|Ch. 3 – After Macaque Chief
|Fungiman
|Moderately increases the recovery speed of Might
|Ch. 3 – Pagoda Realm, lower portion
|Blade Monk
|Moderately increases attack after defeating an enemy
|Ch. 3 – Cliffside near Pagoda Realm
|Enslaved Yaksha
|Grants a moderate amount of focus when hit
|Ch. 3 – Pagoda Realm, sealed cell
|Falcon Hermit
|Moderately increases frost damage
|Ch. 3 – Near Warding Temple
|Fungiman
|Moderate increase to recovery speed of Might
|Ch. 3 – Fungus inside Pagoda Realm
|Red-Haired Yaksha
|Moderately increases heavy attack damage
|Ch. 3 – Near Precept Corridor shrine
|Non-White
|Moderately increases poison and frost damage
|Ch. 3 – Story boss
|Non-Able
|Slightly increases attack, crit hit chance & damage, but reduces max mana
|Ch. 3 – Brook of Bliss waypoint
|Crow Diviner
|Moderately increases chill resistance
|Ch. 3 – Near Brook of Bliss shrine
|Non-Void
|Recovers moderate stamina when hit
|Ch. 3 – New Thunderclap Temple after Fox Snowbrush quest on the left side.
|Clay Vajra
|Moderately increases burn resistance
|Ch. 3 – New Thunderclap Temple steps
|Non-Pure
|Moderately improves damage reduction after Rock Solid
|Ch. 3 – New Thunderclap Temple, right side near 2 giant Yaoguai.
|Lantern Holder
|Moderately increases will currency gained
|Ch. 4 – After Second Sister boss return to the area
|Apramana Bat
|None
|Ch. 3 – Located in the leftmost side of the snowfield near a Luoja Fragrant Vine
|Beetle Captain
|Moderately increases maximum stamina
|Ch. 4 – Past Upper Hollow shrine in an optional room
|Elder Amourworm
|Moderately increases critical hit chance while poisoned
|Ch. 4 – Painted Realm, after feeding Proto Amourworm
|Scorpion Prince
|Moderately increases poison damage
|Ch. 4 – Village past Verdure Bridge shrine
|Puppet Spider
|Moderately slows Might decay while transformed
|Ch. 4 – Verdure Bridge village, hidden chamber
|Centipede Guai
|Slightly increases movement speed
|Ch. 4 – Bonevault as a story boss
|Puppet Tick
|Considerably reduces mana cost of A Pluck of Many
|Ch. 4 – Relief of Fallen Loong shrine after Scorpion Prince enemy.
|Dragonfly Guai
|Slightly increases Qi gained from hits, reduces max health, mana, stamina
|Ch. 4 – Purifying Spring, sniping you from above near Scorpion Prince enemy.
|Commander Beetle
|Moderately increases poison resistance
|Ch. 4 – Temple Entrance waypoint on the main story path
|Snake Sheriff
|Moderately increases attack, but reduces defense
|Ch. 4 – Temple Entrance, past gate in the Yellow Flowers Temple on the right side.
|Fungiwoman
|Considerably increases maximum health, reduces max stamina
|Ch. 4 – Near Temple Entrance shrine hidden as a mushroom on the right side.
|Verdant Glow
|Slowly recovers small health amount
|Ch. 4 – Chapter 4 secret area
|Snake Herbalist
|Recovers small health when taking medicines
|Ch. 4 – Purple Cloud Mountain
|Father of Stones
|Slightly increases critical hit chance & damage
|Ch. 5 – Past Heart of Ember waypoint
|Charface
|Moderately increases charging speed
|Ch. 5 – Before Gray-Bronze Cart battle
|Turtle Treasure
|Moderately increases heavy attack damage (3+ focus points)
|Ch. 5 – Furnace Valley, across lava flow
|Flint Chief
|Slightly increases four banes resistance
|Ch. 5 – Left of cave system with lava flows
|Earth Rakshasa
|Moderately improves damage reduction after being hit
|Ch. 5 – Near Flint Chief, elevated path
|Misty Cloud, Cloudy Mist
|Moderately reduces mana cost of Cloud Step
|Ch. 5 – Underground lava cavern as a story boss
|Nine-Capped Linzhi Guai
|Moderately reduces mana cost of Mysticism spells
|Ch. 5 – Hidden as a fungus on the right side of the Ashen Pass III shrine
|Flint Vanguard
|Moderately increases scorch damage & burn resistance
|Ch. 5 – After Pingping dissipates flame barrier return to where you jumped down and explore instead.
|Mother of Flamlings
|Moderately reduces cooldowns of all spells
|Ch. 5 – Near Flint Vanguard as an interactable
|Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top
|Significantly increases defense, reduces attack
|Ch. 5 – After spiked ball cutscene return down to the Emerald Hall
|Bull Governor
|Moderately increases scorch damage
|Ch. 5 – Chapter 5 secret area after breaking Ice Barrier
That covers all the spirits and their locations in Black Myth: Wukong. If you want to upgrade these spirits, be sure to learn about the Knot of Voidness locations and all Frog locations.
Published: Aug 20, 2024 04:53 am