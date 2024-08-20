Black Myth Wukong All Spirits and Locations

Black Myth: Wukong fermale spider spirit sister
Spirits are a unique new mechanic in Black Myth: Wukong that lets you temporarily transform and use the abilities of defeated foes. There are a ton of spirits in the game and each provides its own buffs that can support your playstyle. Today we’re going to go over all spirits in Black Myth: Wukong and their locations.

All Spirits and Locations in Black Myth: Wukong

Here is a complete list of all the Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong and where to find them. Don’t miss any of these!

SpiritEquipped EffectSpirit Location
Wandering WightConsiderably increases defenseCh. 1 – Outside Forest Shrine
Baw-Li-Guhh-LangModerately reduces stamina cost of jumps and jumping attacksCh. 1 – Past Guanyin Temple on the left side
GuangmouModerately increases poison damage and resistanceCh. 1 – Bamboo Grove Snake Trail as a story boss
Wolf AssassinSlightly increases critical hit chanceCh. 1 – Black Wind Cave to the left of several archer enemies
Earth WolfGrants a small amount of additional focus on hitCh. 2 – Sandgate Village
Rat ArcherModerately reduces stamina cost of Staff SpinCh. 2 – After Earth Wolf elite
Swift BatModerately increases stamina recoveryCh. 2 – After First Prince of Flowing Sands
PoisestoneModerately increases damage of light jumping attacksCh. 2 – Rockcrest Flat, near Mother of Stone
SpearboneSlightly improves damage reductionCh. 2 – Rockcrest Flat, to the right.
Rat GovernorModerately increases thunder damageCh. 2 – Near Stone Vanguard
Gore-Eye DaoistModerately increases maximum manaCh. 2 – Windseal Gate shrine
Civet SergeantSlightly increases attackCh. 2 – After Tiger Vanguard
Rat Imperial GuardModerately increases focus gained from perfect dodgesCh. 2 – Cliffside path post-Tiger Vanguard
Tiger’s AcolyteModerately increases critical damageCh. 2 – Windrest Hamlet bridge
Mountain PatrollerSlightly increases critical hit chance of jumping heavy attacksCh. 3 – After Macaque Chief
FungimanModerately increases the recovery speed of MightCh. 3 – Pagoda Realm, lower portion
Blade MonkModerately increases attack after defeating an enemyCh. 3 – Cliffside near Pagoda Realm
Enslaved YakshaGrants a moderate amount of focus when hitCh. 3 – Pagoda Realm, sealed cell
Falcon HermitModerately increases frost damageCh. 3 – Near Warding Temple
FungimanModerate increase to recovery speed of MightCh. 3 – Fungus inside Pagoda Realm
Red-Haired YakshaModerately increases heavy attack damageCh. 3 – Near Precept Corridor shrine
Non-WhiteModerately increases poison and frost damageCh. 3 – Story boss
Non-AbleSlightly increases attack, crit hit chance & damage, but reduces max manaCh. 3 – Brook of Bliss waypoint
Crow DivinerModerately increases chill resistanceCh. 3 – Near Brook of Bliss shrine
Non-VoidRecovers moderate stamina when hitCh. 3 – New Thunderclap Temple after Fox Snowbrush quest on the left side.
Clay VajraModerately increases burn resistanceCh. 3 – New Thunderclap Temple steps
Non-PureModerately improves damage reduction after Rock SolidCh. 3 – New Thunderclap Temple, right side near 2 giant Yaoguai.
Lantern HolderModerately increases will currency gainedCh. 4 – After Second Sister boss return to the area
Apramana BatNoneCh. 3 – Located in the leftmost side of the snowfield near a Luoja Fragrant Vine
Beetle CaptainModerately increases maximum staminaCh. 4 – Past Upper Hollow shrine in an optional room
Elder AmourwormModerately increases critical hit chance while poisonedCh. 4 – Painted Realm, after feeding Proto Amourworm
Scorpion PrinceModerately increases poison damageCh. 4 – Village past Verdure Bridge shrine
Puppet SpiderModerately slows Might decay while transformedCh. 4 – Verdure Bridge village, hidden chamber
Centipede GuaiSlightly increases movement speedCh. 4 – Bonevault as a story boss
Puppet TickConsiderably reduces mana cost of A Pluck of ManyCh. 4 – Relief of Fallen Loong shrine after Scorpion Prince enemy.
Dragonfly GuaiSlightly increases Qi gained from hits, reduces max health, mana, staminaCh. 4 – Purifying Spring, sniping you from above near Scorpion Prince enemy.
Commander BeetleModerately increases poison resistanceCh. 4 – Temple Entrance waypoint on the main story path
Snake SheriffModerately increases attack, but reduces defenseCh. 4 – Temple Entrance, past gate in the Yellow Flowers Temple on the right side.
FungiwomanConsiderably increases maximum health, reduces max staminaCh. 4 – Near Temple Entrance shrine hidden as a mushroom on the right side.
Verdant GlowSlowly recovers small health amountCh. 4 – Chapter 4 secret area
Snake HerbalistRecovers small health when taking medicinesCh. 4 – Purple Cloud Mountain
Father of StonesSlightly increases critical hit chance & damageCh. 5 – Past Heart of Ember waypoint
CharfaceModerately increases charging speedCh. 5 – Before Gray-Bronze Cart battle
Turtle TreasureModerately increases heavy attack damage (3+ focus points)Ch. 5 – Furnace Valley, across lava flow
Flint ChiefSlightly increases four banes resistanceCh. 5 – Left of cave system with lava flows
Earth RakshasaModerately improves damage reduction after being hitCh. 5 – Near Flint Chief, elevated path
Misty Cloud, Cloudy MistModerately reduces mana cost of Cloud StepCh. 5 – Underground lava cavern as a story boss
Nine-Capped Linzhi GuaiModerately reduces mana cost of Mysticism spellsCh. 5 – Hidden as a fungus on the right side of the Ashen Pass III shrine
Flint VanguardModerately increases scorch damage & burn resistanceCh. 5 – After Pingping dissipates flame barrier return to where you jumped down and explore instead.
Mother of FlamlingsModerately reduces cooldowns of all spellsCh. 5 – Near Flint Vanguard as an interactable
Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes TopSignificantly increases defense, reduces attackCh. 5 – After spiked ball cutscene return down to the Emerald Hall
Bull GovernorModerately increases scorch damageCh. 5 – Chapter 5 secret area after breaking Ice Barrier

That covers all the spirits and their locations in Black Myth: Wukong. If you want to upgrade these spirits, be sure to learn about the Knot of Voidness locations and all Frog locations.

