Black Myth Wukong All Spirits and Locations

Spirits are a unique new mechanic in Black Myth: Wukong that lets you temporarily transform and use the abilities of defeated foes. There are a ton of spirits in the game and each provides its own buffs that can support your playstyle. Today we’re going to go over all spirits in Black Myth: Wukong and their locations.

All Spirits and Locations in Black Myth: Wukong

Here is a complete list of all the Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong and where to find them. Don’t miss any of these!

Spirit Equipped Effect Spirit Location Wandering Wight Considerably increases defense Ch. 1 – Outside Forest Shrine Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang Moderately reduces stamina cost of jumps and jumping attacks Ch. 1 – Past Guanyin Temple on the left side Guangmou Moderately increases poison damage and resistance Ch. 1 – Bamboo Grove Snake Trail as a story boss Wolf Assassin Slightly increases critical hit chance Ch. 1 – Black Wind Cave to the left of several archer enemies Earth Wolf Grants a small amount of additional focus on hit Ch. 2 – Sandgate Village Rat Archer Moderately reduces stamina cost of Staff Spin Ch. 2 – After Earth Wolf elite Swift Bat Moderately increases stamina recovery Ch. 2 – After First Prince of Flowing Sands Poisestone Moderately increases damage of light jumping attacks Ch. 2 – Rockcrest Flat, near Mother of Stone Spearbone Slightly improves damage reduction Ch. 2 – Rockcrest Flat, to the right. Rat Governor Moderately increases thunder damage Ch. 2 – Near Stone Vanguard Gore-Eye Daoist Moderately increases maximum mana Ch. 2 – Windseal Gate shrine Civet Sergeant Slightly increases attack Ch. 2 – After Tiger Vanguard Rat Imperial Guard Moderately increases focus gained from perfect dodges Ch. 2 – Cliffside path post-Tiger Vanguard Tiger’s Acolyte Moderately increases critical damage Ch. 2 – Windrest Hamlet bridge Mountain Patroller Slightly increases critical hit chance of jumping heavy attacks Ch. 3 – After Macaque Chief Fungiman Moderately increases the recovery speed of Might Ch. 3 – Pagoda Realm, lower portion Blade Monk Moderately increases attack after defeating an enemy Ch. 3 – Cliffside near Pagoda Realm Enslaved Yaksha Grants a moderate amount of focus when hit Ch. 3 – Pagoda Realm, sealed cell Falcon Hermit Moderately increases frost damage Ch. 3 – Near Warding Temple Fungiman Moderate increase to recovery speed of Might Ch. 3 – Fungus inside Pagoda Realm Red-Haired Yaksha Moderately increases heavy attack damage Ch. 3 – Near Precept Corridor shrine Non-White Moderately increases poison and frost damage Ch. 3 – Story boss Non-Able Slightly increases attack, crit hit chance & damage, but reduces max mana Ch. 3 – Brook of Bliss waypoint Crow Diviner Moderately increases chill resistance Ch. 3 – Near Brook of Bliss shrine Non-Void Recovers moderate stamina when hit Ch. 3 – New Thunderclap Temple after Fox Snowbrush quest on the left side. Clay Vajra Moderately increases burn resistance Ch. 3 – New Thunderclap Temple steps Non-Pure Moderately improves damage reduction after Rock Solid Ch. 3 – New Thunderclap Temple, right side near 2 giant Yaoguai. Lantern Holder Moderately increases will currency gained Ch. 4 – After Second Sister boss return to the area Apramana Bat None Ch. 3 – Located in the leftmost side of the snowfield near a Luoja Fragrant Vine Beetle Captain Moderately increases maximum stamina Ch. 4 – Past Upper Hollow shrine in an optional room Elder Amourworm Moderately increases critical hit chance while poisoned Ch. 4 – Painted Realm, after feeding Proto Amourworm Scorpion Prince Moderately increases poison damage Ch. 4 – Village past Verdure Bridge shrine Puppet Spider Moderately slows Might decay while transformed Ch. 4 – Verdure Bridge village, hidden chamber Centipede Guai Slightly increases movement speed Ch. 4 – Bonevault as a story boss Puppet Tick Considerably reduces mana cost of A Pluck of Many Ch. 4 – Relief of Fallen Loong shrine after Scorpion Prince enemy. Dragonfly Guai Slightly increases Qi gained from hits, reduces max health, mana, stamina Ch. 4 – Purifying Spring, sniping you from above near Scorpion Prince enemy. Commander Beetle Moderately increases poison resistance Ch. 4 – Temple Entrance waypoint on the main story path Snake Sheriff Moderately increases attack, but reduces defense Ch. 4 – Temple Entrance, past gate in the Yellow Flowers Temple on the right side. Fungiwoman Considerably increases maximum health, reduces max stamina Ch. 4 – Near Temple Entrance shrine hidden as a mushroom on the right side. Verdant Glow Slowly recovers small health amount Ch. 4 – Chapter 4 secret area Snake Herbalist Recovers small health when taking medicines Ch. 4 – Purple Cloud Mountain Father of Stones Slightly increases critical hit chance & damage Ch. 5 – Past Heart of Ember waypoint Charface Moderately increases charging speed Ch. 5 – Before Gray-Bronze Cart battle Turtle Treasure Moderately increases heavy attack damage (3+ focus points) Ch. 5 – Furnace Valley, across lava flow Flint Chief Slightly increases four banes resistance Ch. 5 – Left of cave system with lava flows Earth Rakshasa Moderately improves damage reduction after being hit Ch. 5 – Near Flint Chief, elevated path Misty Cloud, Cloudy Mist Moderately reduces mana cost of Cloud Step Ch. 5 – Underground lava cavern as a story boss Nine-Capped Linzhi Guai Moderately reduces mana cost of Mysticism spells Ch. 5 – Hidden as a fungus on the right side of the Ashen Pass III shrine Flint Vanguard Moderately increases scorch damage & burn resistance Ch. 5 – After Pingping dissipates flame barrier return to where you jumped down and explore instead. Mother of Flamlings Moderately reduces cooldowns of all spells Ch. 5 – Near Flint Vanguard as an interactable Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top Significantly increases defense, reduces attack Ch. 5 – After spiked ball cutscene return down to the Emerald Hall Bull Governor Moderately increases scorch damage Ch. 5 – Chapter 5 secret area after breaking Ice Barrier

