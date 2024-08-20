How to Get Knot of Voidness in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong has you collect various items for your crafting and upgrades to various armor and weapons. One other system that requires rare resources is the Spirit System. You can transform into various Spirits and use their abilities. However, to upgrade these Spirits to their highest levels you must find the Knot of Voidness in Black Myth Wukong. Below is a breakdown of where you need to look.

Recommended Videos

Knot of Voidness Locations in Black Myth Wukong

Chapter 2

The first Knot of Voidness you can find is located in Chapter 2. You must take part in the Drunk Pig’s quest line and find your way into the Secret Kingdom of Sahali. Once you defeat the “Tiger Vanguard” boss here you can go through the gate. After going through the gate, head towards the left and you’ll see a chest in a room. Open it to find your first Knot of Voidness.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 3

The next Knot is quite a ways away in Chapter 3. You must reach the part of Chapter 3 where you break out of the Pagoda Realm. Here, you’ll come across a temple Shrine. Instead of going into the Temple where you find the Macaque Chief boss, head towards the left and keep following the path. Fight through the frozen enemies on this path and eventually, you will run into one of the Sea Monk enemies guarding a chest. Defeat him and open the chest to find your second Knot of Voidness.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The last Knot from this chapter can be found in the New Thunderclap Temple. When you enter the temple, go immediately to the right and walk up the stairs with the three builder Guais. You’ll see a bunch of enemies worshipping an elephant statue with a chest at its feet. Defeat these enemies and open the chest to find another Knot of Voidness.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 4

During Chapter 4 you can find a Knot of Voidness by defeating some powerful enemies. The first enemy that drops it is a story boss, the Centipede Guai. This boss is found at the bottom of the cavern and will drop a Knot of Voidness after defeat.

The next Knot you find is much farther ahead as you reach the end of the chapter. Before facing the final boss, head towards the optional path to the right side. Follow it until you reach a dead end with a bunch of herbs in the ground. Pick these herbs to trigger a boss fight with the Fungiwoman who drops a Knot of Voidness on defeat.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 5

As you make progress early into this chapter, you will face the Father of Stone boss who will drop a Knot of Voidness on defeat. It’s not a very difficult boss and you can take it down fairly easily.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

After defeating the Father of Stone, instead of making your way through the gate, stick with the wall and head towards the left. You’ll fight a few enemies and open another chest that contains the Knot of Voidness.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

After this, the item becomes a more frequent drop from chests in Chapters 5 and 6 and you should be able to stock up on them a bit more. These should be enough to fully upgrade at least three spirits.

That’s all you need to know about the Knot of Voidness locations in Black Myth Wukong. For more guides, learn the locations of the Horse Guai, and also learn all Tadpole locations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy