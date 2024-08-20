Black Myth Wukong All Frog & Tadpole Locations

While most spirits will require generic materials such as Blood of the Iron Bull and Void Knots, the Baw-Li-Guh-Lang requires a special item called a Tadpole. However, these Tadpoles are not easy to come across and you must seek out other frog bosses. Today we’ll go over the location of all the Frog Yaoguai Chief bosses and how to find Tadpoles in Black Myth Wukong.

All Frog and Tadpole Locations in Black Myth Wukong

Chapter 1

After the Snake Trail Shrine, head down into the river and you will come across the boss, Baw-Li-Guh-Lang, and some smaller enemies. Before fighting this boss, we suggest going up the stairs to the right and upgrading your Gourd so it may absorb spirits. Defeat and absorb Baw-Li-Guh-Lang for your first spirit.

Chapter 2

Chapter 2’s tadpole is relatively easy to find as the boss Lang-Li-Guh-Baw is located quite early on. Head right from the Sandgate Village Entrance Shrine and an NPC will ask you to retrieve his formula from the Yaoguai. Be careful against this Frog Yaoguai as it has powerful electric attacks that can weaken your damage resistance. Remember that each Frog boss location drops one Tadpole.

Chapter 3

Chapter 3 has you face against Lang-Li-Guh-Lang, which is an ice-type Frog Yaoguai. You can find it on the left side of the map immediately after you slide down the huge slope after the Non-White boss fight. Be careful of its icy attacks that can freeze you in place.

Chapter 4

The next frog is located behind a hidden crevice once you make a lot of progress in the chapter. After you see the cutscene where Zhu Bhajie is being led to his doom, keep making progress down into the cave until you notice a crevice on the right side of the wall. There will be a ranged enemy with a bow on the upper platform. Head into the crevice, meditate at the spot ahead, and make your way forward until you come across the Frog pond. Here you face the poison frog, Baw-Li-Guh-Baw.

Chapter 6

During the final chapter, you will face the Stone Frog, Lang Baw Baw. You can find him at the rightmost side of the map after you unlock the Cloud for movement. Lang-Baw-Baw is a tough opponent and has powerful AoE attacks. He will turn into his stone mode twice during the fight and be invincible during it similar to Yellowbrow.

Those are all the Frog and Tadpole locations in Black Myth: Wukong and these will allow you to fully upgrade your Frog Yaoguai spirit. For more guides, learn how to collect all Vessels, and also learn how to complete the Drunk Pig’s Questline.

