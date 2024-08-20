Black Myth: Wukong has no shortage of confusing quests, secret bosses, and hidden NPC encounters. One such secret hidden away in every chapter is the Vessel system. The Vessels are unique and powerful tools that you can use in combat and they provide passive effects as well. Vessels are usually hidden behind secret quests in every chapter and they tend to be effective against the final boss of every chapter. Today we’re going to take a look at all Vessel Locations in Black Myth: Wukong.

All Vessel Locations in Black Myth: Wukong

Chapter 1

To find the Vessel in Chapter 1, you need to heed the words of the White Mist Noble, a story boss you run into halfway through. He asks you to ring the three bells to find the truth about the burning of the temple. The locations for the three bells are as follows:

Behind the boss Guangzhi, located near the ‘Outside The Forest’ Shrine where you transform into a Cicada.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Up the steps right before the Whiteclad Noble’s boss fight shrine where you defeat the poisonous snake boss, Guangmou.

Head left from the Whiteclad Noble’s arena and you will find the last bell.

Once you ring all three bells, you will be teleported to a secret location where you must defeat the hidden Yaoguai King, Elder Jinichi. Defeating him will cause you to exit the secret world, and you can now interact with the body hanging near the bell. Interact with it to receive the first Vessel, the Fireproof Mantle.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

This Vessel can be equipped in your inventory and provides you with fire immunity and focus upon activation, passive fire resistance, and complete immunity to burning floors and lava passively. It’s incredibly useful against the final boss of Chapter 1 who uses flame attacks.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 2

The second Vessel is a bit trickier to find as it requires you to complete the Drunk Pig’s quest. You can check out our full guide on how to complete the Drunk Pig’s Quest.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you’ve entered the Secret: Kingdom of Sahali, you must defeat the “Tiger Vanguard” and then defeat the powerful Yaoguai King Fuban the Beetle. Once you complete these two tasks you will be rewarded with the Wind Tamer.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Wind Tamer is a powerful defensive Vessel that increases your damage reduction significantly upon activation. It also makes you immune to the effects of wind attacks that certain enemies ahead will use.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 3

The status of the Vessel from Chapter 3 is currently not confirmed. Please check back soon.

Chapter 4

The status of the Vessel from Chapter 4 is currently not confirmed. Please check back soon.

Chapter 5

The Vessel from Chapter 5 is the easiest to collect as it simply requires you to complete the main story of the chapter. As long as you complete the story and defeat the final boss, you will be granted the Vessel, Plantain Fan.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

This is one of the most powerful Vessels in the game as it can generate a tornado that tracks and stuns enemies caught in it. It’s effective against almost every single enemy in the game and should not be underestimated. Furthermore, it also provides you with a moderate increase in Stamina Recovery.

Those are all the Vessel locations we currently know about in Black Myth: Wukong. Be sure to check back soon for updates. In the meantime, check our list of all the bosses in Black Myth: Wukong, and all the Horse Guai locations.

