Black Myth Wukong Three Bells Locations

Black Myth: Wukong introduces you to its Vessel system through a quest in Chapter 1. However, this quest is easy to miss and you miss out on an important boss fight. You have to locate and ring the three bells to learn the truth behind what happened to Guanyin Temple and unlock the secret Elder Jinichi boss fight. Here are the three bells locations in Black Myth Wukong.

All Three Bell Locations in Black Myth Wukong

Bell #1

The first bell can be found near the Outside the Forest Shrine. Instead of turning right from where you fight the Wandering Wight, keep heading straight until you get to the boss fight with the Yaoguai Chief, Guangzhi. Defeat Guangzhi, pick up his weapon to unlock your first Transformation spell, and ring the first bell.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Bell #2

The second bell is easier to find as it’s located right behind the story boss Guangmou. You fight Guangmou after the Snake Trail shrine. Instead of heading to the right, head up the stairs on the left that lead up to the second bell.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Bell #3

The final bell is located near the Whiteclad Noble which informs you about these bells. Head to the left from his arena and you will face five wolf Guai. Defeat them and make your way to the final bell ahead. Ringing this bell will teleport you to the Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple location.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Defeat Elder Jinchi

Open both chests to your right and proceed ahead from the Grand Chamber Shrine for the next boss fight. You will face off against Elder Jinchi, a powerful boss similar to the Wandering Wight from the forest earlier. This fight has a unique mechanic where you can heal by hitting the worshippers around Elder Jinchi. However, he will also enter a floating phase where the worshippers offer their health to him. Kill them before they can approach him and keep him stunned to quickly win the fight.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you defeat Elder Jinchi, you will be teleported outside the third bell. Here you can interact with the hanging corpse to get your first Vessel, the Fireproof Mantle.

That concludes our guide on all three bells locations in Black Myth: Wukong. Be sure to check out our full guide to get all the Vessels in Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides also learn all the Horse Guai locations and the full list of all bosses.

