Black Myth Wukong All Bosses Order & List

Black Myth: Wukong is a game full of bosses and it will throw these cinematic fights at you quite frequently. The boss fights are all well-designed spectacles and each of them is worth experiencing and conquering. If you want to make sure you don’t miss any of these check our full list of all bosses and their order in Black Myth: Wukong.
Be warned, there will be some spoilers below!
Black Myth Wukong All Bosses in Order
We’re going to cover all the bosses in Black Myth Wukong and divide them into their corresponding chapters. You can use this guide as a checklist to make sure that you’ve tackled every boss available in Black Myth Wukong. Note that a few entries are unknown and they will be updated as soon as we learn more about these bosses.
All Chapter 1 Bosses
Yaoguai Kings
- Lingxuzi
- ???
- Elder Jinchi – Can only be fought after ringing all three bells in previous areas.
- Black Wind King
- Black Wind Guai
Yaoguai Chiefs
- Bullguard
- Guangzhi
- Guangmou
- Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang
- Whiteclad Noble
All Chapter 2 Bosses
Yaoguai Kings
- Tiger Vanguard
- Stone Vanguard
- Shigandang – Unlocked by finding all 6 Eyes of Buddha
- ???
- Fuban – Unlocked by completing the Drunk Pig’s Quest
- Yellow Wind Sage
Yaoguai Chiefs
- Lang-Li-Guh-Baw
- Earth Wolf
- Royal Family of Flowing Sands
- First Prince of the Flowing Sands
- Mother of Stones
- Man In Stone
- Yellow-Robed Squire – Part of the Drunk Pig’s Quest
- Tiger’s Acolyte
- Gore Eyed Daoist
- ???
- “Tiger Vanguard
All Chapter 3 Bosses
Yaoguai Kings
- Kang-Jin Loong
- Kang-Jin Star
- Captain Wise Voice
- ???
- Yellowbrow
Yaoguai Chiefs
- Macaque Chief
- Captain Lotus Vision – Near the middle shrine of the Pagoda Realm
- ???
- Captain Kalpa Wave
- Lang Li-Guh-Lang
- ???
- Monk From the Sea
- Non-White
- Non-Pure – Found on the right side of the New Thunderclap Temple near the two giants
- Non-Able – Found in the forest before the New Thunderclap Temple
- Non-Void – Unlocked by completing the Fox Brush quest
All Chapter 4 Bosses
Yaoguai Kings
- Violet Spider
- Zhu-Bajie
- Supreme Commander – Optional scripted fight if you pull off all totems
- Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master
Yaoguai Chiefs
- The Third Sister
- Elder Amourworm – In a secret room full of treasures with a cutscene before it
- Centipede Guai
- Buddha’s Right Hand
- Baw-Li-Guh-Baw
- Commander Beetle
- Fungiwoman – In the area to the right side before the Hunder-Eyed Daoist Master
All Chapter 5 Bosses
Yaoguai Kings
- Yin-Yang Fish
- Red Boy
- Yaksha King
Yaoguai Chiefs
- Pale-Axe Stalwart
- 5 Elemental Carts
- Father of Stone
- Quick as Fire, Fast as Wind
- Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud
- Flint Chief – Optional boss hidden to the left before the Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud fight
- Keeper of Flaming Mountain
- Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai – Hidden next to the shrine before the Giant Rolling Ball
All Chapter 6 Bosses
Yaoguai Kings
- Supreme Inspector
- Stone Monkey
- The Great Sage’s Broken Shell
Yaoguai Chiefs
- Son of Stones
- Poison Chief – Three of these across the map
- Water-Wood Beast
- Lang-Baw-Baw
- Gold Armored Rhino
- Cloud-Treading Dear
- Feng-Tail General
- Emerald Armed Mantis
That concludes our list of all the boss fights and their order in Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, also check our list of all the frog boss locations and how to get all Vessels.
Published: Aug 19, 2024 10:00 pm