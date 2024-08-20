Black Myth Wukong All Bosses Order & List

Black Myth: Wukong is a game full of bosses and it will throw these cinematic fights at you quite frequently. The boss fights are all well-designed spectacles and each of them is worth experiencing and conquering. If you want to make sure you don’t miss any of these check our full list of all bosses and their order in Black Myth: Wukong.

Be warned, there will be some spoilers below!

Black Myth Wukong All Bosses in Order

We’re going to cover all the bosses in Black Myth Wukong and divide them into their corresponding chapters. You can use this guide as a checklist to make sure that you’ve tackled every boss available in Black Myth Wukong. Note that a few entries are unknown and they will be updated as soon as we learn more about these bosses.

All Chapter 1 Bosses

Yaoguai Kings

Lingxuzi

???

Elder Jinchi – Can only be fought after ringing all three bells in previous areas.

Black Wind King

Black Wind Guai

Yaoguai Chiefs

Bullguard

Guangzhi

Guangmou

Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang

Whiteclad Noble

All Chapter 2 Bosses

Yaoguai Kings

Tiger Vanguard

Stone Vanguard

Shigandang – Unlocked by finding all 6 Eyes of Buddha

???

Fuban – Unlocked by completing the Drunk Pig’s Quest

Yellow Wind Sage

Yaoguai Chiefs

Lang-Li-Guh-Baw

Earth Wolf

Royal Family of Flowing Sands

First Prince of the Flowing Sands

Mother of Stones

Man In Stone

Yellow-Robed Squire – Part of the Drunk Pig’s Quest

Tiger’s Acolyte

Gore Eyed Daoist

???

“Tiger Vanguard

All Chapter 3 Bosses

Yaoguai Kings

Kang-Jin Loong

Kang-Jin Star

Captain Wise Voice

???

Yellowbrow

Yaoguai Chiefs

Macaque Chief

Captain Lotus Vision – Near the middle shrine of the Pagoda Realm

???

Captain Kalpa Wave

Lang Li-Guh-Lang

???

Monk From the Sea

Non-White

Non-Pure – Found on the right side of the New Thunderclap Temple near the two giants

Non-Able – Found in the forest before the New Thunderclap Temple

Non-Void – Unlocked by completing the Fox Brush quest

All Chapter 4 Bosses

Yaoguai Kings

Violet Spider

Zhu-Bajie

Supreme Commander – Optional scripted fight if you pull off all totems

Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

Yaoguai Chiefs

The Third Sister

Elder Amourworm – In a secret room full of treasures with a cutscene before it

Centipede Guai

Buddha’s Right Hand

Baw-Li-Guh-Baw

Commander Beetle

Fungiwoman – In the area to the right side before the Hunder-Eyed Daoist Master

All Chapter 5 Bosses

Yaoguai Kings

Yin-Yang Fish

Red Boy

Yaksha King

Yaoguai Chiefs

Pale-Axe Stalwart

5 Elemental Carts

Father of Stone

Quick as Fire, Fast as Wind

Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud

Flint Chief – Optional boss hidden to the left before the Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud fight

Keeper of Flaming Mountain

Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai – Hidden next to the shrine before the Giant Rolling Ball

All Chapter 6 Bosses

Yaoguai Kings

Supreme Inspector

Stone Monkey

The Great Sage’s Broken Shell

Yaoguai Chiefs

Son of Stones

Poison Chief – Three of these across the map

Water-Wood Beast

Lang-Baw-Baw

Gold Armored Rhino

Cloud-Treading Dear

Feng-Tail General

Emerald Armed Mantis

That concludes our list of all the boss fights and their order in Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, also check our list of all the frog boss locations and how to get all Vessels.

