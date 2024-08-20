All Drinks and Soak Locations in Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is a soulslike with several RPG elements to make the experience feel like a more traditional adventure game. There are tons of things you can upgrade and customize on your journey. One important item that you can customize and upgrade is your healing gourd. Let’s go over the healing system for the Gourd and check all the Drinks and Soaks, as well as their locations in Black Myth: Wukong.

Drinks and Soaks in Black Myth Wukong

There are three aspects that make up your healing Gourd. The Gourd itself, the Drink you use, and the Soaks you add to it. The Gourd provides a single passive and dictates how many healing charges you have. The Drink choice affects how many soaks can be added to it and what sort of healing effect will happen. Lastly, the Soaks are passives you can add to the drink for various different effects. Finding the right combination of all three allows you to maximize your healing, apply powerful buffs, and gain resistance.

You can only add different Soaks and Drinks while at a Shrine. Furthermore, the Shen Monkey can upgrade your Drinks and Gourds in exchange for Awaken Wine Worms and Luojia Fragrant Vines.

All Drinks in Black Myth: Wukong

Drink Effect Location Lambbrew (1 slot) Each sip instantly recovers 20% of maximum HP; slowly recovers 25% of max HP. Chapter 2 – Go up the sloping path at the start of the level. Bluebridge Romance (3 slots) Each sip recovers 36% of maximum health; moderately increases movement speed. Chapter 3 – At the Bitter Lake shore, take the far-left path and enter the small temple yard. Jade Essence (2 slots) Each sip recovers 36% of your maximum health and a moderate amount of mana. Chapter 3 – From the Forest of Felicity shrine, continue along the main road until you reach the Towers of Karma shrine where the old man needs fire. You can find it in a pot behind him. A Thousand Days Inebriation (3 slots) Each sip recovers 60% of your max HP but temporarily impairs movement Bought from Shen Monkey Pinebrew (2 Slots) Each sip recovers 35% of max HP; when HP is below 50%, each sip grants extra focus Bought from Shen Monkey Worryfree Brew (2 slots) Each sip recovers 24% of your maximum health; massively increases recovery when at critical health. Chapter 4 – Inside a house in the Verdure Bridge village. Sunset of the Nine Skies (3 slots) Each sip recovers 35% of maximum health; grants a considerable amount of Qi. Chapter 4 – Near the Court of Illumination shrine, follow the tunnel to the end to find this drink. Loong Balm (4 slots) Each sip recovers 30% of your maximum health; considerably increases the damage dealt by your next attack. Chapter 5 – Next to the throne in the Emerald Hall, grab it after beating the Keeper of Flaming Mountains boss. All Drinks and Locations in Black Myth: Wukong

All Soaks in Black Myth: Wukong

Soak Effect Location Laurel Buds Moderately increases damage reduction for a short duration. Found in the open area to the right just after the Village Entrance shrine. Iron Pellet Provides considerable damage reduction; gourd usage is no longer interrupted by incoming attacks. Complete the Man-in-Stone side quest and purchase it for 6,480 will. Copper Pill The next Rock Solid costs no mana for a short duration. Found along the cliffside path after beating the Tiger Vanguard boss in Crouching Tiger Temple. Goat Skull Moderately increases maximum health for a short duration. Found near some ruined huts on the right side of Windrest Hamlet. Stranded Loong’s Whisker Moderately extends the duration of the next Immobilized spell that you cast. Go back to Mirrormere after beating Kang-Jin Loong and find it on a small island with a tree. Turtle Tear Using the gourd at full health recovers a moderate amount of mana. Found in the Bitter Lake under the Giant Turtle after interacting with the body of the serpent on the right. Goji Shoots Moderately extends the duration of your next Ring of Fire. Upon reaching the Upper Hollow shrine, make a left and follow the wooden steps to a small hut. Flower Primes Using the gourd removes all four bane status effects Bought from Shen Monkey Thunderbolt Horn Moderately increase Shock Resistance for a short time after using the Gourd. Bought from Shen Monkey Celestial Lotus Seeds For a brief moment after using the gourd, slowly recover a small amount of health Bought from Shen Monkey Purple-veined Peach Pit Massively increases health recovery when using the gourd at critical health. Inside a chest in the treasure room after chatting with the mysterious lady near Verdure Bridge waypoint. Deathstinger Inflicts the poisoned state on your character, viable for poison-based builds that amplify damage. Defeat the Scorpion Prince spirit monster in the Verdure Bridge village. Bee Mountain Stone Grants a considerable chance to take a sip without using a flask charge. Near the Mountain Trail fast travel point, on a bench guarded by monks. Fruit of Dao Moderately extends the duration of invincibility after executing a dodge. Go straight ahead from the Court of Illumination waypoint and defeat the two blue-robed monks. Double-combed Rooster Blood Using the gourd while in a poisoned state removes poison, moderately increasing movement speed and critical hit chance. Access the Chapter 4 secret area, defeat the Duskveil boss, and receive this reward. Mount Lingtai Seedlings Moderately extends the duration of your duplicates when you next cast A Pluck of Many. Inside a small pagoda after beating the first Five Elements Cart. Slumbering Beetle Husk Moderately reduces the cooldowns of all spells but impairs movement for a short duration. After defeating the Keeper of Flaming Mountain, check the steps at the left-hand side of the Emerald Hall throne room. Flame Mediator Increases burn resistance for a short duration. Near the end of the level, after Pingping clears the flame barricade, defeat the rock mobs near the Flint Vanguard spirit. Flower Primes Remove all Four Bane effects Bought from Shen Monkey Guanyin’s Willow Leaf After resurrection in battle, restore Gourd uses Bought from Shen Monkey All Soaks and Locations in Black Myth: Wukong

That’s all you need to know about Drinks, Gourds, and Soaks in Black Myth: Wukong along with all their locations. For more guides check out our full list of bosses and our list of all spirits.

