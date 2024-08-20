All Awaken Wine Worm Locations in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong makes many innovations on the standard soulslike formula and gives it a much more standard RPG approach. One new addition is the upgrades and attributes you can add to your healing flask, the Gourd. To maximize your Gourd’s healing potential you need to know the Awaken Wine Worm locations in Black Myth: Wukong.

All Awaken Wine Worm Locations

The Awaken Wine Worm is a legendary item that can be used to upgrade the strength of your Drink. This will increase the healing you receive from your Gourd sips. Further upgrades can also get you extra soak slots, making this one of the most valuable items in the game.

We’ll go over all the Awaken Wine Worm locations in each chapter.

Chapter 1

Found in the room where you defeat the Black Wind King in a glowing pot. Note that all Awaken Wine Worms are located inside such glowing pots, so stay on the lookout.

Shen Monkey Sells three of these in his shop after you make certain amounts of progress in the story.

Chapter 2

Found behind a wooden structure in the same cave where you defeat the First Prince of the Flowing Sands. Make your way around the wooden structure where you can see the glowing pot.

Chapter 3

We could not find any at the time of writing, but we will update you with locations as soon as possible.

Chapter 4

Once you climb up the Yellow Mountain after defeating the Violet Spider, you will come across a temple on the right side that is full of corrupted monks and the Elite Tiger Snake enemy. Proceed until you come across the Wise Master and you will find an Awaken Wine Worm behind him.

Chapter 5

Chapter 5’s Awaken Wine Worm is located near the Wise Master. Once you defeat Cloudy Mist and Misty Cloud, you will enter a lava-filled room with two giant Yaoguais. Check the area to their left and you will find a large building with a campfire, the Wise Master, and a glowing pot inside.

Those are all the Awaken Wine Worm locations in Black Myth: Wukong that we currently know about. For more guides, also check out all Luojia Fragrant Vine locations and our checklist of all the bosses in Black Myth: Wukong.

