All Awaken Wine Worm Locations in Black Myth Wukong

All Awaken Wine Worm locations to make your Drink stronger
Published: Aug 19, 2024 10:00 pm

Black Myth: Wukong makes many innovations on the standard soulslike formula and gives it a much more standard RPG approach. One new addition is the upgrades and attributes you can add to your healing flask, the Gourd. To maximize your Gourd’s healing potential you need to know the Awaken Wine Worm locations in Black Myth: Wukong.

All Awaken Wine Worm Locations

The Awaken Wine Worm is a legendary item that can be used to upgrade the strength of your Drink. This will increase the healing you receive from your Gourd sips. Further upgrades can also get you extra soak slots, making this one of the most valuable items in the game.

Black Myth Wukong Awaken Wine Worm used to upgrade gourd
Screenshot via Twinfinite

We’ll go over all the Awaken Wine Worm locations in each chapter.

Chapter 1

Found in the room where you defeat the Black Wind King in a glowing pot. Note that all Awaken Wine Worms are located inside such glowing pots, so stay on the lookout.

Black Myth Wukong Awaken Wine Worm from broken pot in chapter 1
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Shen Monkey Sells three of these in his shop after you make certain amounts of progress in the story.

Black Myth Wukong Awaken Wine Worm purchase from Shen Monkey
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 2

Found behind a wooden structure in the same cave where you defeat the First Prince of the Flowing Sands. Make your way around the wooden structure where you can see the glowing pot.

Black Myth Wukong Awaken Wine Worm location chapter 2
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 3

We could not find any at the time of writing, but we will update you with locations as soon as possible.

Chapter 4

Once you climb up the Yellow Mountain after defeating the Violet Spider, you will come across a temple on the right side that is full of corrupted monks and the Elite Tiger Snake enemy. Proceed until you come across the Wise Master and you will find an Awaken Wine Worm behind him.

Black Myth Wukong Awaken Wine Worm in chapter 4 behind wise king in pot
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 5

Chapter 5’s Awaken Wine Worm is located near the Wise Master. Once you defeat Cloudy Mist and Misty Cloud, you will enter a lava-filled room with two giant Yaoguais. Check the area to their left and you will find a large building with a campfire, the Wise Master, and a glowing pot inside.

Black Myth Wukong Awaken Wine Worm location in chapter 5 near campfire in a pot
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Those are all the Awaken Wine Worm locations in Black Myth: Wukong that we currently know about. For more guides, also check out all Luojia Fragrant Vine locations and our checklist of all the bosses in Black Myth: Wukong.

