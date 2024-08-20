All Horse Guai/Ma Tianba Locations in Black Myth Wukong

During your Journey to the West during Black Myth Wukong, you will meet many recurring characters who will be carrying out their own journeys alongside you. One such NPC is the Horse Guai who can be found in almost every chapter. Today we’ll go over all Horse Guai locations and where you can find him in Black Myth Wukong.

All Horse Guai/Ma Tianba Locations

Chapter 1 Location

After you defeat Lingxuzi and immediately after the Back Hills Shrine, head down the stairs and find the alcove to the left. You will find the Horse Guai Ma Tianba along with a meditation spot. Speaking to him here till he asks you to go on ahead.

Chapter 2 Location

You can find Ma Tianba, the Horse Guai, tied up to a wooden structure in Sandgate Village during Chapter 2. He’s bound and ready to be diced up for a meal by the rats of Sandgate Village. To get to him, you need to turn left instead of heading into the Second Rat Prince’s boss arena. Fight through the enemies and defeat the Yaoguai Chief Rock Wolf that guards Ma Tianba. Speak to him and he’ll ask you to go on ahead again.

Chapter 3 Location

The Horse Guai Ma Tianba is located on the west side of the New Thunderclap Temple in Chapter 3. He is located on the upper floor of the building located in the left side of the New Thunderclap Temple. He is located in the building where you find three blind Thunderclap monks near the small stairs inside and right before the stairs leading up to the Non-Void boss. Go up the stairs and head to the left once you go out of the door.

Chapter 4 Location

Finding the Horse Guai Ma Tianba in Chapter 4 is fairly easy as you can hear him trapped and struggling inside a cocoon once you defeat the Centipede Yaoguai boss as you dive into the depths of the caverns. Hit the cocoon to free him. He promises to meet you in the next area.

Chapter 5 Location

The last and most tragic meet-up with Ma Tianba is when you find him trapped inside one of the Elemental Carts in Chapter 5. This cart is located in the area before the Cloudy Mist and Misty Cloud boss fight. Head towards the right side and fight the elite-winged monkey Yaoguai and the lava worms nearby. You can interact with the cord in the mouth of the Elemental Cart to speak with Ma Tianba.

Pulling the cord multiple times will result in his death, but you will unlock the ability to transform into the Horse Guai. It’s a fairly powerful transformation that can inflict the Thunder status effect on your enemies.

That's all we know about the Horse Guai Ma Tianba's locations throughout Black Myth Wukong.

