How to Use Snow Fox Brush for Fox Quest in Black Myth: Wukong

During Chapter 3 of Black Myth: Wukong, you can find a deceased Fox Yaoguai whose spirit has not been able to move on. At the start of this chapter, we see a cinematic of a priest and a fox. It appears the fox met a tragic end and now seeks vengeance. We’ll go over how to use the Snow Fox Brush for the Snow Fox’s quest and put her spirit to rest in Black Myth: Wukong.

How to Start Snow Fox Quest in Black Myth Wukong

Once you finish the fight with Non-White and slide down the huge slope, rest at the shrine ahead. You’ll see a small red doorway to your left with a body on one of the pillars. A small white fox will be wrapped around the corpse. Walk up and interact with the Snow Fox’s body and it will tell you about how it was betrayed by a Priest and now seeks vengeance.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

It will grant you the Snow Fox Brush, a legendary tool that allows you to transform into a Snow Fox. It will also tell you that the Priest has hidden away in an alcove on the left side of the New Thunderclap Temple up ahead. Speaking of left sides, do explore the alcove on the left here for the hidden Frog fight for this chapter.

How to Use Snow Fox Brush

You can use the Snow Fox Brush once you defeat the last Captain, Captain Kalpa-Wave, and enter the New Thunderclap Temple. Using it turns you into a cute furry little creature that can run a bit faster than The Destined One normally does. However, enemies will still attack you, and getting attacked will end the transformation. Your goal here is to reach the leftmost side of the New Thunderclap Temple after starting from the Temple Entrance Shrine.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Make it past the main entrance and to the square in the middle with the Clay Vajra elite that drops its Spirit. From here, head to the left towards the building with several blind monks and lightning mages inside. Run up the stairs and keep making your way towards the left side where you’ll see another large staircase leading up to a small temple. Interact with the Horse Guai here if you’ve been keeping up with his quest.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you’ve made it up the stairs, you’ll find a Priest looking at a golden wall. Normally, when you interact with him, he doesn’t do anything. However, if you open up your inventory and use the Snow Fox Brush to transform into the Snow Fox, he becomes enraged and attacks you as the boss, Non-Void.

How to Defeat Non-Void

Non-Void can be a tricky boss to handle as he enters a state of invulnerability and dodges your attacks several times. You need to deplete his automatic dodges and then attack him. Furthermore, he is incredibly aggressive and can deal a ton of damage quickly with his counterstrikes. Play safe until you can guarantee that your attacks will land and stunlock him. His most dangerous move is the giant cloud of papers he launches toward you, however, you can dissipate it with the Staff Whirl ability, making the fight a lot easier.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The most frustrating part of this fight is the walk back to the boss if you die because there are no Shrines nearby. Transforming into the Snow Fox lets you move around a bit more quickly, but it’s still an inconvenient walk.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Defeating Non-Void allows you to absorb his spirit (check out our full list of spirits). Afterwards, you just have to return to the Snow Fox and tell her that her mission has been carried out. This frees her spirit and she rewards you with a Curio, Snow Fox Brush, that increases the duration of Transformations.

That’s all you need to know about how to use the Snow Fox Brush and complete the Snow Fox quest in Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, learn how to complete the Drunk Pig’s quest and how to beat the final boss of Chapter 3, Yellowbrow.

