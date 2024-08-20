Black Myth: Wukong has no shortage of amazing boss fights. Some of these are cinematic, some serve as a quick boss duel, while others put your skills to the test. One such fight that greatly increases the difficulty level is the fight against Yellowbrow. This boss serves as a difficulty spike, and we’ll go over different tips and tricks on how to beat Yellowbrow in Black Myth Wukong.

How to Defeat Yellowbrow in Black Myth Wukong

Yellowbrow’s boss fight consists of multiple phases that you will have to deal with.

Yellowbrow First Phase

Your first fight is against a giant version of Yellowbrow that wields a mighty lightning mace. This fight shouldn’t be too challenging as long as you have been leveling your skills and upgrading your abilities. His charged attacks should be avoided and he has a couple of ranged options that can be hard to deal with. However, the same strategy as every other boss will work here.

Fight Against Macaque Chief

After you defeat Yellowbrow, he sends you into his sack where you fight the Macaque Chief. This is a much stronger version of the Macaque Chief who you have fought twice by now. His ranged slash attacks are difficult to deal with and he’ll summon a powerful clone that mimics his abilities for a while. However, Zhu Bhaije will be here to support you and can distract the clone. This fight can take several attempts before you nail the Macaque Chief’s patterns down. Try to rotate behind him when he loads up the ranged attacks and use your Pluck of Many and Spirit Skill to deal as much damage as possible. Potions will also be quite useful here.

Yellowbrow Final Phase

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The final fight against Yellowbrow is easily the hardest due to the mechanics implemented here. Here’s what you need to know:

Yellowbrow will turn into a Gold form that makes him invulnerable to damage and will bounce off all of your attacks.

At certain HP percentages, he will trigger a cutscene where he deals a large amount of damage to you. This happens twice.

Most of your spells become useless against him as he negates/counters all of them.

His regular attacks have lingering hitboxes and some of them mark the arena. His charge up attacks are very deadly.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Before we get into the tips and counters, the best tip we can give is to make use of the Chu-Bai Spear which you can craft after completing the 4 Captains quest. Yellowbrow is resistant to the damage from the thunder staff you might be using at this point and we found out that using the Chu-Bai Spear led to him using his Gold form less frequently in the fight.

Now, let’s start dealing with each of these problems one by one. The gold form is invulnerable to damage and you will have to attack it a certain number of times for it to wear off. Don’t get too greedy or else he will punish you with his high damage attacks.

Be conservative with your Gourd uses and try making use of Damage reduction and shock-quelling powders to reduce the damage taken and the Thunder status buildup. Thunder makes you vulnerable to even more damage and Yellowbrow’s large slam attack marks an area of the map with Thunder.

He is immune to Immobilize and will turn your Pluck of Many Clones against you. Try using Ring of Fire and avoid the Pluck of Many at all costs. You will mostly have to rely on your basic attacks against him, but Transformations can come in clutch.

Avoid his most dangerous large swordlike strike by sticking close to him. His rotation attacks are hard to avoid if you stay close due to their lingering hitboxes. At half HP he will use a powerful AoE attack that covers most of the arena. Run to a corner and use this break to use your powders and gourd. With enough attempts, you’ll learn how to deal with this tough battle and beat Yellowbrow!

Screenshot via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know on how to defeat Yellowbrow and hopefully, these tips will help you take down his powerful final phase and progress on to the next chapter in your Journey. While you’re here, learn about the locations of all 4 captains and also learn how to complete the Drunken Pig’s quest in Wukong.

