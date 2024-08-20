Black Myth Wukong All 4 Captain Locations

Black Myth Wukong has a bunch of secrets and confusing quests for you to figure out in every chapter. One such quest is the task assigned to you by the Third Rat Prince to free the spirits of all four of his captains. Today we’ll go over the 4 captain locations in Black Myth Wukong and how to reach them.

Recommended Videos

All 4 Captain Locations in Black Myth Wukong

Captain 1 Location

The first captain you face is necessary to even begin this quest. Finding and defeating Captain Lotus in the Pagoda realm allows you to unlock the jail cells that are sealed with purple rings. To find him, make your way to the third floor where you find the Middle Pagoda Shrine. Instead of going ahead, turn back and look to the floor on your right. You’ll see a purple light and a gap down there.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Head down into this place and be prepared to face Captain Lotus. Captain Lotus is a powerful and annoying boss who spams a ton of projectiles and lots of laser attacks. This fight is made even tougher due to the HP halving effect of the Pagoda. This boss fight is a race against time to deal your damage quickly while learning the basic projectile patterns of Captain Lotus.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you defeat him, return to the cell next to yours to begin the quest. Speak with the Third Rat Prince who asks you to free the souls of his four captains. Be sure to pick up the Yaoguai transformation from the corpse on the right.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Captain 2 Location

The second captain you face will be Captain Wise Voice who is a story boss that needs to be defeated to escape the Pagoda Realm. This boss fight can be incredibly difficult due to the various Thunder attacks, the HP Halving effect from Wise Voice, and the time-slowing abilities it has. You might have to upgrade your weapon and use potions to deal with this tough and messy fight.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Captain 3 Location

The third captain does not feature a boss fight luckily, but is located much farther into the story. Once you return to the mainland and climb up the frozen mountain, you make your way down to the snowfields after defeating Non-White. Keep exploring the region and head towards the right side where you’ll find a giant enemy.

Defeat the giant and make your way to the massive corpse lying behind it. Interact with it and you will learn that these were the remains of the third captain.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Captain 4 Location

The final captain is not too far off as you make your way forward towards the New Thunderclap Temple. It acts as the guardian of the gate and wards off any intruders. You’ll run into it naturally as it’s just ahead to the right of the third captain and part of the main story. At this point, Captain Kelpa Lotus should not pose too much of a threat to you as it’s not a particularly challenging boss fight.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you have obtained the spirits of all four captains, return to the prison cell in the Pagoda Realm and hand them over to the Third Rat Prince. He will lament his failure and reward you with a spear tip. This tip can be used to craft the unique Chu-Bai Spear, which is quite useful against the final boss of Chapter 3.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know about the 4 captain locations and the Third Rat Prince’s quest in Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, also learn about the Drunken Pig’s questline and all of the Horse Guai NPC locations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy