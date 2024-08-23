Black Myth Wukong Fourth Loong Yellow Loong Location

If you’ve been following up on the Four Loongs quest then you might have noted that the narrator mentions four Loongs that must be defeated. If you’ve managed to defeat all the other Loongs and are now searching for the final fourth Loong, look no further. We’ll go over the location of the Yellow Loong and the rewards for completing the Four Loongs quest in Black Myth: Wukong.

Yellow Loong Location in Black Myth Wukong

The Yellow Loong will not spawn unless you’ve defeated the previous three Loongs. We suggest taking a look at our Loong Locations guide and then proceeding to the area for the Yellow Loong in Chapter 4. Once you’ve defeated all three other Loongs, make your way towards the Relief of Loong Shrine in Chapter 4. You can reach this Shrine after the Buddha’s Right-Hand boss fight by dropping down and following the path after the bridge on the left. The greatest hurdle here is the small bridge covered in Spider Sacs, but there are several ways to deal with them:

Use Cloud Step to sneak past them all.

Transform into the Macaque Chief and use the Tornado ability to kill them all.

Use Thrust Stance to kill them all one by one.

Once you’re past the bridge, it’s a fairly linear walk towards the Fourth Loong boss fight.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Defeat the Yellow Loong

The Yellow Loong is easily one of the most difficult bosses in Black Myth: Wukong due to how relentless and punishing he is. We’re talking about eight-string melee combos and automatic dodges that will leave you perplexed. However, there are a couple of tips and strategies that will help you overcome this challenge if you’re willing to adapt. So here are some tips for the Yellow Loong boss fight:

The Thrust Stance is the best choice here as it can stop his charge attacks while keeping him at a distance. Charge it up to two focus points and spam it to make the fight a lot easier.

Smash Stance will be more difficult to manage since you need to learn his timings. We suggest avoiding close quarters combat with him unless you’re extremely confident in your abilities.

His moveset becomes even more complex after reaching half HP and you’ll have to get used to the pattern.

Do NOT use Rock Solid as he starts using his grab attack which will wipe out most of your HP. The grab comes out immediately after the dash.

Note the timings when his spear tip glows for the timing of your dodges.

Once you defeat the Yellow Loongm you will conclude the Four Loongs quest after a quick cutscene. Pick up the weapon on the floor to unlock the Gold Lining Transformation that lets you transform into the Yellow Loong for a short duration.

That’s all you need to know on how to find and defeat the fourth Loong Yellow Loong boss and finish the Four Loongs quest. This also brings you one step closer to the true ending of the game. For more guides, check out our list of all quests, and all Horse Guai locations before it’s too late in chapter 5.

