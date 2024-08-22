Black Myth Wukong All Quests List

Black Myth: Wukong is pretty adept at hiding its own quests and you’ll miss out on several of these if you’re not giving your full attention to exploration and backtracking. That’s why we’ve prepared a checklist for you to tackle all quests in Black Myth: Wukong.

Recommended Videos

All Quests in Black Myth Wukong

Chapter 1

3 Bells Quest : The three bells quest unlocks a secret area and secret boss, and gives you your first vessel. Check out all three bell locations.

: The three bells quest unlocks a secret area and secret boss, and gives you your first vessel. Check out all three bell locations. Horse Guai Quest: The Horse Guai quest is initiated in Chapter 1 and needs to be followed up on in every chapter afterward. Check out all of the Horse Guai’s locations.

Chapter 2

Xu Dog Quest : Help Xu Dog get his formula back from the nasty Frog Yaoguai who has stolen it. Later, he’ll help you craft Celestial Medicines for permanent stat upgrades.

: Help Xu Dog get his formula back from the nasty Frog Yaoguai who has stolen it. Later, he’ll help you craft Celestial Medicines for permanent stat upgrades. Man in Stone Quest : Help the Man in Stone by collecting the Stone Essence from the Mother of Stone boss located ahead. He’ll betray you, but beat him down and he’ll open up a shop selling items like the Gold Ridged Beast.

: Help the Man in Stone by collecting the Stone Essence from the Mother of Stone boss located ahead. He’ll betray you, but beat him down and he’ll open up a shop selling items like the Gold Ridged Beast. Buddha’s Eyeballs Quest : Collect all six Buddha’s Eyeballs to summon a secret boss and make the fight against the Stone Vanguard easier.

: Collect all six Buddha’s Eyeballs to summon a secret boss and make the fight against the Stone Vanguard easier. Drunk Pig Quest : Help the Drunk Pig sober up and unlock the secret area of chapter 2 to face Fuban. Check our full walkthrough for the Drunk Pig quest.

: Help the Drunk Pig sober up and unlock the secret area of chapter 2 to face Fuban. Check our full walkthrough for the Drunk Pig quest. Old Rattle Drum Quest: The Old Rattle Drum quest is one of the most complicated quests in Black Myth: Wukong and requires a lot of backtracking. Check out our quick breakdown along with all Chapter 2 secrets.

Chapter 3

4 Captains Quest : You get this quest in the Pagoda Realm after unlocking the prison cells. Check out our full four Captains quest guide.

: You get this quest in the Pagoda Realm after unlocking the prison cells. Check out our full four Captains quest guide. Painted World Quest : You unlock the Painted World by completing Chen Loong’s quest in Chapter 3. Check out our guide on how to unlock the Painted World and Blacksmith.

: You unlock the Painted World by completing Chen Loong’s quest in Chapter 3. Check out our guide on how to unlock the Painted World and Blacksmith. Treasure Hunter Quest : The Treasure Hunter quest requires you to aid a treasure hunter in a temple near Chen Loong and meet up with him thrice. Check out our list of all Chapter 3 secrets for a quick guide.

: The Treasure Hunter quest requires you to aid a treasure hunter in a temple near Chen Loong and meet up with him thrice. Check out our list of all Chapter 3 secrets for a quick guide. Snow Fox Quest: Help a small Snow Yaoguai get revenge on the priest who betrayed and killed her. Check out our full walkthrough for the Snow Fox Quest.

Chapter 4

Venom Daoist Quest : The Venom Daoist quest unlocks the secret area, Purple Mountain in chapter 4. You have to find the Venom Daoist in two separate locations. First, in a cocoon near the Pool of Shattered Jade, and then on the opposite end of the Court of Illumination.

: The Venom Daoist quest unlocks the secret area, Purple Mountain in chapter 4. You have to find the Venom Daoist in two separate locations. First, in a cocoon near the Pool of Shattered Jade, and then on the opposite end of the Court of Illumination. Purple Seals Quest : Help one of the spider sisters by finding all four seal locations and unlocking them. This triggers a cutscene and a secret boss fight against the Supreme Commander early.

: Help one of the spider sisters by finding all four seal locations and unlocking them. This triggers a cutscene and a secret boss fight against the Supreme Commander early. Missing Bodies Quest: An NPC in the Purple Mountains mentions missing bodies and then disappears. There is currently not enough information about this quest.

Chapter 5

5 Elemental Carts Quest : Help track down the five Elemental Carts that are terrorizing Ash Mountain and unlock the secret area, Bishui Cave. Check out all five Elemental Cart locations.

: Help track down the five Elemental Carts that are terrorizing Ash Mountain and unlock the secret area, Bishui Cave. Check out all five Elemental Cart locations. Old Man Quest: Upgrade your Gourd to its maximum potential by bringing it to the Old Man in Rakshasa Palace after fully upgrading it.

That concludes our list of all quests in Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, learn all Spirit Locations and check out all Knot of Voidness locations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy