Black Myth: Wukong is divided into several chapters, with each chapter having its own self-contained story and secrets. Some of these secrets can be quite difficult to uncover and lead to powerful treasures and hidden boss battles. One such secret is the secret behind the 6 seals and the Buddha’s Eyeball locations in Chapter 2 of Black Myth Wukong.

Recommended Videos

All Buddha’s Eyeball Locations in Black Myth Wukong

Eyeball #1

The first Buddha’s Eyeball can be found and collected on the path leading up to the Squall Hideout Shrine in Fright Cliff. Interact with the giant head with glowing yellow fiery eyes to get the Key Item, Buddha’s Eyeballs.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Eyeball #2

To get the second eyeball, make your way up to the platforms on the right side with the ranged enemies. A Horse Yaoguai and Rock Yaoguai will block your path. Make your way up the wooden platforms and stairs and claim the Buddha’s Eyeball here.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Eyeball #3

The third Eyeball can be seen from the location of the second. Look down to your left on the path opposite and you’ll spot a giant head with fiery eyes there as well. Make your way across the ravine and claim your third Buddha’s Eyeball.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Eyeball #4

The fourth Eyeball requires you to explore the leftmost side of the map. You’ve explored the platforms to the right and the path in the middle. Turn around from the third Eyeball’s location and head leftwards. Keep heading left until you see the Buddha’s Statue head guarded by a rock Guai.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Eyeball #5

The fifth Eyeball is hidden farther ahead in the cave with the Mother of Rocks boss. Make your way forward from the fourth eyeball and hug the wall on the left until you see a path leading upwards. You don’t have to defeat the boss to claim the fifth Buddha’s Eyeball as it’s located outside the arena on a platform to the right.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Eyeball #6

The last Buddha’s Eyeball is the easiest to get as it’s located on the path from the Rockrest Flat Shrine to the Stone Vanguard’s arena. Claim it and make your way to the Stone Vanguard’s Arena for the final step.

How to Use Buddha’s Eyeball

The Buddha’s Eyeballs are actually a seal that were holding back a powerful King Yaoguai, Shingadeng. Interact with the rock near the left side of the arena’s entrance once you have all six eyeballs and it will awaken this powerful boss. If you need help defeating the Stone Vanguard, then Shingadeng will kill it for you and get you the Keenness of Stone. However, then you’ll have to deal with the much more powerful Shingadeng.

That’s all you need to know about the 6 Buddha’s Eyeball locations and how to unlock the Shingadeng boss fight in Black Myth Wukong. For more guides, also learn how to complete the Drunk Pig’s questline and all Horse Guai locations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy