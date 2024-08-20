Black Myth: Wukong is full of secrets and you get a taste of these during Chapter 1. However, Chapter 2 is where the game starts throwing the more confusing puzzles and encounters towards you and there are a lot more secrets to uncover and explore here. Let’s go over all the Chapter 2 secrets in Black Myth: Wukong.

All Chapter 2 Secrets in Black Myth: Wukong

Horse Guai Location

The Horse Guai can be found in the Sandgate Village if you follow a path around it before the Second Prince of the Flowing Sands boss fight. You’ll find him tied to a post near the entrance of the village and guarded by the Earth Wolf Yaoguai Chief boss. Interact with him and he’ll ask you to go ahead. Be sure to interact with him in every chapter to complete his questline.

Celestial Pill Crafting

This is one of the most important NPCs in the game as he gives you access to the crafting menu for Celestial Pills. The secret Celestial Pill NPC from Chapter 2 is essential if you want to keep progressing your stats as Black Myth: Wukong keeps getting harder. To unlock this NPC, you first need to complete his quest to defeat the Frog boss near the Village Entrance Shrine.

Then you need to make your way down to the Cellar in the Tiger Temple after unlocking the basement with the Sternness of Stone and Keeness of Tiger keys. Celestial Pills require Mind Stones for crafting.

Shigandang Secret Boss

One of the coolest secret bosses in this area is Shigandang who can be unlocked in the Stone Vanguard’s arena. You can either unlock him as a boss after the fight or unlock him during the fight to spectate an epic clash of the Titans. To unseal Shigandang, you need to collect all six Buddha’s eyeballs in the preceding area and then interact with the sealed stone in the Stone Vanguard’s arena on the left side of the entrance.

Piece of Rotted Flesh Usage

If you defeat the King of Flowing Sands before defeating the Second Prince of Flowing Sands, when you complete the fight you will be rewarded with a Piece of Rotted Flesh. To use this, you need to head into the cave on the left side of the Valley of Despair Shrine and drop down into the pit on the left. Interact here with the pit to drop the piece of flesh inside and summon the First Prince of the Flowing Sands for a boss fight.

Old Rattle Drum Quest

The Old Rattle Drum quest can be really confusing due to the multiple disjointed steps required for it. First of all, you need to defeat the Tiger Acolyte boss located on the Windrest Bridge after the Windrest Hamlet. He drops an Old Rattle Drum. Now you need to take this Old Rattle Drum to three locations and play it. A cutscene will play whenever you’re in the right location and you will hear the voice of a child.

Windrest Hamlet: Take it to the right side of the place where you defeat the Royal Rat Vanguard trio. Valley of Despair: Head down the stairs that open up once you unlock the sealed gate and go into the area on the right. Sandgate Village: Head towards the hut behind the location where you defeat the Earth Wolf.

You will then be able to jump down the Well after a cutscene plays and unlock a secret boss fight against the Mad Tiger.

Drunk Pig Questline

The Drunk Pig questline is another secret quest that is easy to miss. This quest results in a secret new area being unlocked, three new boss fights, a Knot of Voidness, and the Vessel for Chapter 2. You can start the questline after making it to the Rockrest Flat Shrine. To complete this quest, we suggest taking a look at our guide for the Drunk Pig’s quest.

Loong Scale

The Loong’s Scale is an item that allows you to access the secret Loong fights in several chapters. However, finding it organically will usually be a complete accident. This is because to get this item you need to enter the First Prince of the Flowing Sand’s arena and have him destroy the Mural on the wall. Alternatively, you can use a Spirit like the Wandering Wight to break it yourself. Head inside the crevice and retrieve the Loong’s Scale.

Black Loong Secret Boss

If you head to the right side of the Rockrest Flat Shrine, you will come across the Elite Horse Warrior Guai. Defeat it and you’ll see a waterfall of sand behind it. Once you have the Loong Scale you can interact with this waterfall and face the secret boss, Black Loong. The Black Loong from Chapter 2 is one of the coolest secret bosses in Black Myth: Wukong and definitely a secret boss you should experience.

Those are all the major secrets you need to know about in Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, also check out all Secrets in Chapter 1 and our full list of bosses in order.

