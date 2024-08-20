Black Myth: Wukong All Chapter 1 Secrets

Each Chapter in Black Myth Wukong is its own self-contained story with plenty of unique set pieces and secrets to uncover. These secrets can range from small quests and puzzles to very hard-to-find locations that require backtracking. Let’s go over the checklist for all of the Chapter 1 secrets in Black Myth: Wukong.

Recommended Videos

All Chapter 1 Secrets in Black Myth: Wukong

Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple

The biggest secret in Chapter 1 involves unlocking the secret location, the Ancient Guanyin Temple. You can only do this by defeating three powerful bosses and ringing the three bells around the Black Wind Mountains. Check out our guide for the locations of the three bells.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

After this, you will be taken to a secret boss fight in the Ancient Guanyin Temple and the reward for completing this boss fight is the Fireproof Mantle Vessel. Vessels have their own unique equip slot and this Vessel is incredibly useful against the final boss of Chapter 1.

Your First Transformation

You can actually miss your first Transformation spell since it isn’t a story-boss fight. You have to fight the wolf Yaoguai Guangzhi and pick up his weapon to unlock the Transformation spell. It allows you to temporarily transform into Guangzhi and unleash devastating flurries of fire attacks. You can find him at the far end of the map near the Outside the Forest Shrine.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Locate the Horse Guai

After defeating the first major boss Lingxuzi, head down the steps and you’ll find an alcove to your left. Enter this alcove and you’ll find the friendly NPC Horse Guai also known as Ma Tianba. He will warn you about the Black Wind King and bid you farewell. You can find him in every chapter from here onwards to complete his storyline. Take a look at all of the Horse Guai’s locations.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Luojia Fragrant Vine and Awaken Wine Worm

Two items that are essential for upgrading your Gourd at the Shen Monkey. You can find your first Luojia Fragrant Vine right next to the Marsh of White Mist Shrine in a small alcove to the left. As for the Awaken Wine Worm, you can find it inside a glowing pot in the cave where you defeat the Black Wind King.

Loong Behind the Waterfall

The hardest-to-find secret in Chapter 1 is the Red Loong behind the Waterfall. To unlock this secret boss fight, you must first get the Loong’s Scale from Chapter 2. Then you must return to the Outside the Forest Shrine and head towards the left side until you come across a giant waterfall. You can interact and part it with the Loong’s Scale. Walk ahead and you will be treated to a spectacular boss fight against the Red Loong.

Those are all the secrets from Chapter 1 in Black Myth: Wukong, but this is only the beginning. Be sure to check our guides on all Vessel locations and how to complete the Drunk Pig’s questline.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy