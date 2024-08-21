How to Find Blacksmith Yin Tiger in Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is a game filled with hidden secrets and challenging quests. One of the essential NPCs you’ll encounter on your journey is the blacksmith, Yin Tiger. If you hate watching cool armor with nice effects getting outscaled, then Yin Tiger will upgrade your Armor and unlock new weapons for you. Here’s how you can unlock the Blacksmith NPC Yin Tiger in Black Myth: Wukong.

How to Find Blacksmith NPC Yin Tiger

To access Yin Tiger, you’ll need to complete a side quest that unlocks the Painted Realm, a vibrant hub area where you can find various merchants and NPCs. Here’s how to proceed:

In Chapter 2, after the Village Entrance checkpoint in Sandgate Village, jump into the Ravine on the left and into the cave at the end. Find medicine expert Xu Dog. and complete his short quest by defeating the optional boss Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw, a giant yellow frog who uses lightning attacks in the pond Xu Dog points to. You will find Xu Dog again at the building at Cellar Checkpoint in the Crouching Tiger Temple as a merchant, but you only need to mark his location because you will be coming back later. Meet Chen Loong: After defeating Kang-Jin Star, jump off the turtle’s head, locate Chen Loong on the left side of the beach, and defeat him.

Complete Chen Loong’s Quest: Engage in a conversation with Chen Loong and agree to help him. Complete the quest by obtaining a special pill from Xu Dog and returning it to Chen Loong.

Once you’ve completed Chen Loong’s quest, you’ll be teleported to the Painted Realm. This bustling area is filled with merchants and other important NPCs. To find Yin Tiger, follow these steps:

Enter the Painted Realm: As soon as you arrive in the Painted Realm, you’ll see a path leading to the right. Follow the Path: Continue following the path until you reach a large, open area. Locate Yin Tiger: In this area, you’ll find Yin Tiger, a burly blacksmith with a distinctive appearance.

Now that you’ve found Yin Tiger, you can begin upgrading your armor. He can enhance the defensive stats of your equipment, making it more effective against enemies. To upgrade your armor, you’ll need to provide him with specific materials and Will.

By following these steps, you’ll be able to find Yin Tiger and unlock the blacksmithing feature in Black Myth: Wukong. Upgrading your armor is essential for surviving the game’s toughest challenges, so be sure to take advantage of this valuable NPC’s services. Note that Armor upgrade services automatically become available in New Game Plus.

