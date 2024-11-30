STALKER 2 How To Fix On The Edge Quest Bugs

STALKER 2 isn’t just full of edge case bugs, sometimes several main quests and important side quests will break down on you. This is especially true for quests in the latter half of the game but players have been coming up with ways to get around these bugs and softlocks. Today we’ll go over how to fix the On The Edge quest bug in STALKER 2.

What is the On The Edge Bugs in STALKER 2

During the One The Edge quest in STALKER 2 you must try to save Zalissya from the Monolith attackers and failure to do so will result in the village getting destroyed. With such an important mission and an entire NPC hub on the line, failure is a grave consequence. However, there is a critical bug that causes you to fail this quest no matter what you do. This is due to Emission events and NPCs being stuck inside buildings. Even if you manage to save them and complete the quest, the game spawns a wave of Monolith enemies and you will fail the quest because the enemy wave didn’t initially spawn due to the stuck NPCs.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Even after the 1.01 patch, there are still several other bugs that break this mission. Some players keep getting the return to Zalissya prompt and enemies don’t spawn. For others, the building turns into a dead zone for the Monolithians and Hamster and his bodyguard where they die upon entering it. If you pay Hamster’s bodyguard, he will go to watch over the other guy, in the main building. As soon as he opens the door to go in, they both fall down and die and everyone will blame you. There is also the issue of the missing gun that Warlock asks you to find as it refuses to spawn for some players.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The patch has fixed some issues but others have become even more broken.

This is one of the most frustrating bugs in STALKER 2, however, here are a few ways to fix the On The Edge quest bug.

How to Fix On The Edge Bugs

Currently, the only way to successfully complete the On The Edge Quest in STALKER 2 is through modding on PC. Console players will have to wait for updates to fix this quest. If you’re willing to mod your game a bit you’ll need access to the developer console and go through the following steps.

To enable the developer console in Stalker 2, you’ll need to install the UETools mod. Follow these steps:

Download the latest version of the mod manually. Extract the downloaded files. Navigate to your STALKER 2 installation folder. Go to Stalker2\Content\Paks . Inside Stalker2\Content\Paks , open (or create) the ~mods folder. Place the extracted files inside the ~mods folder. Press WindowsKey + R to open the Run dialog. Type %localappdata%\Stalker2\Saved\Config\Windows and hit Enter. Open the Game.ini file (it may be just named Game if file extensions are hidden). Copy and paste the text from the code block below into the file. Save and close the Game.ini file. Launch the game and head to the general area where the Monolithians are in the Zalissya building. Press the tilde key ( ~ ) to open the console. Type 'XKillNPCInRadius 9999 -9999 -999' in the console and run the command.

After doing this, all the Monolithians should be dead, and you’ll be able to speak with The Gaffer to receive the quest. If the quest from Warlock doesn’t show up immediately, try speaking with him a few more times.

Alternatively you can also use the ‘XDKFinishQuestStage E07SQ01 E07_SQ01_defend_against monolith true‘ command once the Gaffer gives his speech to get the quest completion.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

However, this will still not resolve the issue of Hamster dying at the end of this quest and it seems to happen because the devs set the building as Killzone for the Monolithians but never gave the permissions to Hamster.

Luckily, the final issue of Warlock’s missing gun is relatively simpler to address because just reloading the game a few times will cause the gun to spawn into the area. You can find it inside Lens’ workshop in the corner near a dead body. If it isn’t spawning try reloading the game a few times.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

