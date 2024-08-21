Black Myth: Wukong All 5 Elemental Cart Locations

Black Myth: Wukong expects you to be thorough in your exploration and revisit old areas as you make progress. A prime example of this is the quest to destroy the 5 Elemental Carts in Chapter 5 of Black Myth Wukong. Let’s go over all of their locations, the steps for this quest, and the rewards.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking the Quest

To begin the quest, make way to the Pale-Axe Stalwart. Initially encountered as a mini-boss, this character reveals a hidden agenda, handing you the job of destroying five Elemental Carts scattered across the Flaming Mountains. To initiate this quest, defeat the Pale-Axe Stalwart in the Woods of Ember: Ashen Pass I and interact with him. Then defeat the first cart up ahead and reload the area to speak with him as he moves to the nearby cliff.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Five Elemental Cart Locations in Black Myth Wukong

Each Elemental Cart presents a unique challenge. These bosses are equipped with devastating fire-based attacks, so be prepared for a lot of dodging.

Brown-Iron Cart: Located in the Woods of Ember: Ashen Pass I, this cart is encountered during the main storyline. Its attacks are straightforward, making it a suitable introduction to the carts.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Gray-Bronze Cart: Found in the Woods of Ember: Height of Ember, this cart guards a narrow passage. Its fire breath covers a wide AOE, so be quick on your feet. Get close to it and whack away.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Crimson-Silver Cart: This Elemental Cart is situated in the Furnace Valley: The Emerald Hall, this cart is encountered after defeating the Keeper of Flaming Mountains boss. Its ability to spin increases its threat level, however, it’s an easy takedown.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Missing Cart: A fifth cart is located in the Furnace Valley: Valley Entrance, stuck in the lava lake. You need to complete the Horse Guai’s quest to reap the reward here.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Rusty-Gold Cart: The final encounter against the fifth and final Elemental Cart takes place in the Cooling Slope after defeating the previous four carts. This cart is highly mobile and possesses aggressive fire-based attacks, demanding peak performance from you. It’s easily the hardest Cart fight.

As you progress, the Pale-Axe Stalwart will relocate. Finding him is essential to advance the quest. Here are the locations he will move to:

Woods of Ember: Ashen Pass

Woods of Ember: Ashen Pass (cliff’s edge)

Furnace Valley: The Emerald Hall

Field of Fire: The Cooling Slope

Rewards for 5 Elemental Carts Quest

Defeating all five Elemental Carts unlocks the Bishui Cave, a hidden area with some secret bosses and several rewards for your efforts.

That’s all you need to know about the 5 Elemental Carts quest and how to unlock the secret Bishui Cave area in Chapter 5 of Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, learn the locations of the 4 captains and learn how to get all Vessels.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy