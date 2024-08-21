How to Find Loong Scales & All Loong Locations Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong has secrets hiding at every turn. The Loong Scales is a key item in unlocking some of the most challenging and rewarding boss fights in Black Myth Wukong, not to mention the most obviously overlooked. This guide will walk you through how to obtain the Loong Scales and where to use them to access four epic dragon boss encounters.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Loong Scales in Black Myth Wukong

The Loong Scales are found within the First Prince of Flowing Sands’ boss arena in Sandgate Village. To reach the arena, enter the cave beside the Valley of Despair Keeper’s Shrine. Once inside, defeat the First Prince.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

After defeating the boss, you can obtain the Loong Scales in one of three ways:

If you are lucky, the First Prince may crash into the arena wall during the fight, creating a crack that you can slip through to collect the scales.

Alternatively, you can use the Wandering Wight Spirit Skill to break the wall and access the scales. However, this skill may not be available if you missed the Wandering Wight encounter in Chapter 1. Check our full list of all spirit locations.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Another option is to use the Azure Dust Transformation Spell. To obtain this spell, complete the Man-in-Stone quest by defeating the Mother of Stones and retrieving the Stone Essence. After defeating the Man-in-Stone, you will receive the Azure Dust spell. Use the spell’s outro attack to crack the wall and obtain the Loong Scales.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

All Loong Locations in Black Myth: Wukong

Once you have obtained the Loong Scales, you can use them to access three hidden dragon boss fights and pass through some waterfalls:

Red Loong: Found in the Forest of Wolves, to the left of the ‘Outside the Forest’ Keeper’s Shrine. Head left and look for a waterfall where you can now interact with it and reveal a secret door.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Black Loong: Located in Yellow Wind Ridge, near the Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine. Head right and find a sandy waterfall to stop it and enter a new area with the Black Loong.

Cyan Loong: Defeating Black Loong Boss will activate the Cyan Loong statue on Bitter Lake, unlocking access to the Cyan Loong fight. The statue is located behind the Turtle Island Shrine right before the Kang-Jin Star boss fight.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Yellow Loong: Can be found next to the Relief of Loong Shrine in Chapter 4 after defeating the Buddha’s Right Arm boss and making your way through the bridge and area on the left.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

These boss fights are incredibly challenging and offer Loong Pearls and new weapon crafting materials as rewards for your efforts. Be prepared for a tough battle, but the sense of accomplishment upon defeating these powerful dragons is unmatched.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use the Loong Scales and all Loong locations. For more guides, check out all Awaken Wine Worm Locations, and all Drink and Soak locations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy