Every chapter of Black Myth: Wukong has its fair share of secrets and Chapter 4 is where they start getting really obscure and confusing. If you’ve been following up on our list of secrets for each chapter, here is the complete list of all Secrets in Chapter 4 of Black Myth: Wukong.

All Chapter 4 Secrets in Black Myth: Wukong

Purple Talisman Seals Quest

If you saw the cutscene near the Middle Hollow Shrine or the barrier near the Court of Illumination, you might want to know how to remove these seals. Check out our full guide on the four Purple Talisman Seals to learn about this quest.

Treasure Chest Room

From the Verdure Bridge Shrine, you can head to the left side and cross more bridges until you come across a gate with speaking lanterns. This then triggers a cutscene with the Second Daughter and she suggests you go inside for some treasure. Inside the room, you will find five treasure chests and the Elder Amourworm boss up ahead. The treasure chests contain a new Gourd and several high-quality crafting materials such as Gold Threads.

Venom Daoist

The Venom Daoist is a secret boss that you need to locate twice to unlock the Purple Mountain secret area in Chapter 4. You will encounter the Venom Daoist first at the Pool of Shattered Jade, hidden away in a Giant Cocoon. If you defeat him here, you can find him again near the Court of Illumination near the End of Chapter 2. Instead of fighting the Hunder-Eyed Daoist Master, head in the opposite direction and you’ll trigger a cutscene that results in another boss fight and unlocks the Secret Realm: Purple Mountains.

Frog Yaoguai

The Frog Yaoguai for chapter 4 is hidden away quite well and you can only get him if you notice a crevice in the walls on your path to the Lower Hollow Shrine. After passing the room full of flying enemies and giant Silkworms, proceed ahead until you see an area with lots of cocoons and an insect sniper up above.

Look to your left and you’ll see a crevice. Head through this, interact with the meditation spot, check the path on the left, kill the sniper, and make your way to this chapter’s frog boss. It’s a poison-spewing frog that has most of the same moveset as the others.

Purple Mountains

As mentioned earlier, you can find the Purple Mountains once you complete the Venom Daoist quests. In the Purple Mountains, there are three major tasks you need to check off your list. They are as follows:

Defeat the Scorpionlord . This is one of the toughest bosses in the game so be prepared for a challenge. He has some unique rewards like a Deathstinger, a Sky Piercing Horn, and a Stained Jade Gourd.

. This is one of the toughest bosses in the game so be prepared for a challenge. He has some unique rewards like a Deathstinger, a Sky Piercing Horn, and a Stained Jade Gourd. Defeat the Duskveil boss at the top of the mountain to collect the Vessel.

at the top of the mountain to collect the Vessel. Defeat the Daoist Mi NPC after completing his quest line where has asks for your aid.

NPC after completing his quest line where has asks for your aid. Speak to the NPC that talks about missing corpses – Full details currently unknown.

Yellow Loong

You can find the Yellow Loong, unsurprisingly near the Relief of Fallen Loong Shrine. Head towards the giant gate on the right side once you’ve obtained the Loong Scales and it will respond to you. Head inside for your final face-off against the fourth and final Loong. Be warned, the Yellow Loong is no pushover and plays like a much more explosive and aggressive version of the Cyan Loong. Defeating him unlocks the Yellow Loong transformation. Note that you can’t fight him unless you fight all three other Loongs first.

How to Use Rice Cocoons and Proto Amourworm

You can collect Rice Cocoons throughout Chapter 4 by breaking the Silkworm Sacs around the map and defeating the Elder Amourworm in the five Treasure Chest room. If you’re confused about how to use them, you can feed the three Rice Cocoons you collect to the Proto Amourworm that spawns in the Painted Realm and it will unlock the Spirit of the Elder Amourworm. If you haven’t unlocked the Painted Realm yet, check out our Chapter 3 secrets guide.

Those are all the secrets in Chapter 4 of Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, be sure to check out all Horse Guai locations before it’s too late in Chapter 5, and check out all the Awakened Wine Worm Locations.

