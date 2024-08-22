Black Myth Wukong All Chapter 3 Secrets

If you’re done exploring all of the secrets in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong, it’s time to head into the third act, which is longer than both of the previous chapters. Accordingly, Chapter 3 holds its own array of secrets and even more quests to tackle. So let’s go over our checklist of all secrets to discover in Chapter 3 of Black Myth: Wukong.

Recommended Videos

All Chapter 3 Secrets in Black Myth: Wukong

The 4 Captains Quest

The first secret quest you can start in Chapter 3 is the 4 Captains quest that you get from the prisoner in the Pagoda Realm. This Prisoner is actually the third rat prince from the Kingdom of Flowing Sands. He asks you to find the souls of his four captains and put them to rest. You can find him in a locked cell right next to the one you start this level in. To unlock his cell, you must defeat Captain Lotus Vision located behind the second Shrine in the Pagoda Realm. Check out our full guide for the 4 Captains.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Great Pagoda

A puzzling yet incredibly important location that is tucked away in the corner of this snowy realm, The Great Pagoda can be found by heading to the right of the Snow-Veiled Trail and this location is as grand as it is mysterious. The walls contain the end-of-chapter paintings from your previous chapters and they get updated whenever you complete a chapter. There are a total of seven empty slots on the walls, suggesting that there are seven chapter endings for Black Myth: Wukong.

Cyan Loong

Once you make it to Turtle Island and right before the Kang Ji Star boss fight, you can head towards the right edge of Turtle Island from the Turtle Island Shrine located in the Bitter Lake area. You’ll see a statue of a Loong fishing here, however, if you have the Loong Scales item from Chapter 2, this activates the statue for the third Loong boss fight of the story so far. Learn how to get the Loong Scales and challenge all the secret bosses.

The Painted World

Once you drop from Turtle Island and onto the North Shore of the Bitter Lake Shrine, you can head straight to the left side of the island and find a lone Loong near the shore. This will start a boss fight with Chen Loong, who, once defeated, asks you to get a Celestial Pill from Xu Dog. Xu Dog is the Dog NPC who asks for your help in Chapter 2 and you can find him next to the Cellar Shrine under the Tiger Temple location. Interact with him, choose Talk, and bring the pill back to Chen Loong to enter the painted world.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Here you’ll find a secret NPC hub where Shen Monkey, Xu Dog, Chen Loong, and Yin Tiger will congregate.

The Turtle Tear

From the North Shore of Bitter Lake shrine, head towards the right side until you come across the corpse of a Giant Serpent. Interact with it and this will cause the Giant Turtle to shed a tear. Head back to the location under the giant turtle to collect a new Soak. Check out our list of all Soaks and Drinks.

Treasure Hunter Quest

You can start this quest by heading towards the left side of the North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine. Enter the temple and you’ll find an NPC under attack by three Yaoguais. Defeat them and then find him again in the Valley of Ecstasy by heading left from the Forest of Felicity Shrine and dropping down to the Towers of Karma Shrine. He’ll ask for warmth and you can do this by casting Ring of Fire. Now just head right from the Forest of Felicity Shrine and drop down into the Melon Fields for a secret boss fight that unlocks the Spell Binder Spell.

Frog Boss

This is the third Frog Boss and it uses Frost Type attacks. You should be familiar with the frog boss moveset by now and can find this boss by going through the gate in front of the Forest of Felicity Shrine and then exploring the left side area. Check out all Frog and Tadpole locations.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Snow Fox Quest

Lastly, we have the Snow Fox quest where the spirit of a deceased Fox Yaoguai asks you for help in revenge against the priest who murdered her. She gives you an item that lets you turn into a Fox spirit and confront the priest. Check out our full guide for the Snow Fox quest.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

That concludes our list of all secrets in Chapter 3 of Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, learn how to defeat Captain Wise-Voice and the formidable Chapter 3 boss, Yellowbrow. Also, check all Luojia Fragrant Vine and Awaken Wine Worm locations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy