Black Myth: Wukong All Luojia Fragrant Vine Locations

Dying a lot and feeling like you’re stuck at that one boss? Maybe it’s time to get a life (or two). Enter: Luojia Fragrant Vines. Luojia Fragrant Vine is a valuable resource in Black Myth: Wukong, used to replenish your Gourd’s vitality. More vines means more times you can heal yourself without having to refill. This guide will detail the locations of all Luojia Fragrant Vines throughout the game, so buckle up!

All Luojia Fragrant Vine Locations

Chapter 1

Marsh of the White Mist: Directly opposite the Marsh of the White Mist Keeper’s Shrine, you can find your first Luojia Fragrant Vine hanging from a nearby bamboo tree.

Chapter 2

Windrest Bridge: After defeating the Tiger Vanguard, clear the Windrest Hamlet, defeat the Royal Rat Vanguard Trio, open the gate, and proceed to the right of the exit to find this Luojia Fragrant Vine.

Windseal Gate: Following the defeat of the Stone and Tiger Vanguards, return to the King of Flowing Sands’ arena. Place the Keenness of Tiger and Keenness of Stone items into the receptacle and enter the opened door. Cross the bridge and enter the cave, where you’ll encounter the Gore-Eye Daoist Spirit defending the vine.

Chapter 3

Outside the Wheel: After defeating Captain Wise-Voice, continue through the cave until you reach a room with a large pool. The Luojia Fragrant Vine is draped on a tree to the left.

North Shore of the Bitter Lake: Head towards the right side of the shore towards the large snake bones. You’ll see a set of stairs leading inside the island. Take the first left into a small alcove to find the vine.

Longevity Road: Located on the far side opposite of the path leading to the New Thunderclap Temple. Follow the road in the opposite direction as you run into a Builder enemy, and then climb the steps leading up to two Bat Yaoguais defending the Luojia Fragrant Vine.

Chapter 4

Middle Hollow: Defeat the Scorpion Prince and absorb his Spirit. The vine is located in the center of the settlement.

Temple of the Yellow Flowers: After defeating the Violet Spider, follow the trail leading to the temple. The vine hangs from a tree at the trail’s beginning.

Relief of the Fallen Loong: Defeat the Buddha’s Right Hand. Cross the bridge, turn right, and traverse the rope bridge on the left side. Continue through the hanging webs until you reach the forest. If you’re struggling to get through, use Cloud Step to sneak past the spider sacs. The Luojia Fragrant Vine will be up ahead on a cliff-edge tree.

Purple Mountain: Defeat the Venom Daoist and revisit him in an empty room near the Temple of Yellow Flowers to unlock the secret area. In Purple Cloud Mountain, defeat the Verdant Glow Spirit guarding the vine.

Chapter 5

Located on the path on the left side of the Father of Stones boss fight. Make your way down the path on the left and head to the right side to claim a Luojia Fragrant Vine.

Note: You can also purchase Luojia Fragrant Vines from the Shen Monkey in the Marsh of the White Mist starting in Chapter 3.

That’s it for all the Luojia Fragrant Vine locations in Black Myth: Wukong. You will be needing more than just these on your journey but it’s a must-have if you’re looking to make it easier. Next up, check all the Awaken Wine Worm locations and all the Soaks and Drinks locations.

