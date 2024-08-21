How to Beat Captain Wise Voice in Black Myth: Wukong

The Pagoda Realm from Chapter 3 is one of the most nerve-wracking sections of Black Myth Wukong and making your way out of here is a genuine struggle. Once you reach the top, you meet the cause of all that suffering and horror. Captain Wise Voice is the final story boss awaiting you at the top of the Pagoda Realm. Let’s go over how to beat this obnoxious cosmic horror-esque entity.

How to Defeat Captain Wise Voice in Black Myth Wukong

Captain Wise Voice’s signature ability is that it uses its voice to mess up your screen with special effects that make things hard to keep track of. Additionally, you’ll be hit with the HP halving effect of the Pagoda Realm several times during this fight. However, once you defeat Captain Wise Voice, it puts a stop to this effect for good.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The biggest challenge in this fight is how much of an HP sponge Captain Wise Voice is at this point in the game and how its only weak spot is the front right leg. Paired with its onslaught of sometimes totally random seeming attacks at times, you get into a war of attrition that’s really hard to win. We strongly suggest crafting and upgrading to the Kang-Jin Staff, as despite its lightning typing, the damage increase is significant enough to make all the difference in this fight.

Captain Wise Voice can be knocked down three times during this fight and this is when you should use your focus points and spirits to deal as much damage as possible. The fight can get extremely frantic and you should make use of Immobilize to get the tempo back in your favor.

One of the most powerful abilities from Captain Wise Voice’s arsenal is the arena-wide lightning strikes that follow you, followed by an AoE attack that covers almost the entire field. You have two options here to avoid the last part, either find the safe spot that isn’t marked as red on the floor, or use the Pole stance and climb up high to completely avoid all damage.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Another attack that can often be lethal if you’re not at full HP is its sudden grab attack. There’s a very short wind-up animation for this attack which makes it hard to avoid. Plus it inflicts the thunder bane on you and if you haven’t invested in HP upgrades and damage reduction, it can one-shot you. We suggest using medicines such as the shock quelling powder and damage reduction medicine to tank your way through the fight, since dodging isn’t always possible. You can also respec your Celestial Pill upgrades at Xu Dog from Chapter 2 and put points into Thunder resistance.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

For dodging, you want to dodge towards the boss when it does the wind-up electric ring AoE attack and to the side when you see it charge up a big laser. After this, it’s mostly a test of patience to see who wins the war of attrition. The boss really does have a ton of HP for this point in the game and you need to get a ton of damage in.

We suggest using the Wandering Wight spirit when the boss is knocked down, paired with the immobilize spell, A Pluck of Many, and the Tiger Subduing Pellets. You want to burst down the boss as early into the fight as possible while you have all your resources available. Use the transformation if you’re in a sticky situation to avoid death and deal damage.

With a few, probably infuriating, attempts you’ll understand how the boss works and get used to its weird distortion effect. Once you defeat Wise Voice, you get to see a satisfying cutscene where The Destined One executes this abomination, and you can retrieve its spirit for the 4 Captains quest.

That’s all you need to know on how to defeat Captain Wise Voice. For more guides also learn how to complete the Snow Fox quest and how to defeat Yellowbrow.

