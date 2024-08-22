All 4 Purple Talisman Seal Locations in Black Myth: Wukong

Chapter 4 of Black Myth: Wukong plays a mysterious cutscene where one of the friendlier Spider sisters is struggling to deal with a seal that apparently holds her captive. However, you have the power to remove these seals found throughout Chapter 4. Let’s take a look at all 4 Purple Seal Pillar locations and what happens when we remove them all in Black Myth: Wukong.

All Purple Talisman Seal Locations

There are a total of four different Purple Talisman Seals and to break the seal you must interact with all of them. Here are the locations:

The first Purple Talisman Seal is located near the Middle Hollow Shrine. Make your way to the village where you fight the Elite Scorpion Prince and get the Luojia Vine Fragment. After dealing with them, head up on the path on the left and you’ll trigger a cutscene with the Second Daughter. Interact with the Pillar to remove the seal.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The second Purple Talisman Seal is located at the Cliff of Oblivion Shrine, right next to the Shrine once you make your way forward from the Middle Hollow Shrine. It’s not off the beaten path, so it will be hard to miss.

The third Purple Talisman Seal is a bit harder to find as it requires you to find the Relief of the Fallen Loong Shrine. Once you defeat the Buddha’s Right-Hand boss, go ahead and drop down on the bridge to your left. Make your way through the Cocoon Bridge (use Cloud Step to sneak past them) and get to the Relief of Fallen Loon Shrine. From here, make your way past the Scorpion Prince and to the platforms on the left side. They will lead to the third Purple Seal.

The last Purple Talisman Seal is located near the end of the chapter once you make your way up to the Court of Illumination Shrine. Instead of going into the boss arena, head into the Temple on the left where you will find the fourth and final seal.

What Happens When You Remove All Purple Talisman Seals?

If you remove all the seals in order of discovery, by the time you remove the Fourth Seal you will get a cutscene where the Supreme Inspector from the Court drops down to fight you. This secret boss fight is incredibly difficult as this boss is much harder than the current difficulty of the game.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

If you survive long enough another immortal from the Court will descend and ask the Supreme Inspector to leave you alone. However, he chastizes you for messing with the order of things and says that he will turn the Second Daughter into a Celestial Pill. This seems like a bad ending, so there’s more to these pillars. Perhaps we’re supposed to change the order or leave the seals alone and progress.

Barrier on Temple in Court of Illumination

If you don’t collect the Purple Talismans in Order and proceed to complete the chapter, or if one of your Talisman Pillars is bugged, you will be faced with a Barrier at the final Talisman’s location. The only way to remove this barrier is to remove the previous three seals. However, if you defeat the Supreme Inspector in Chapter 6 and then return for the Purple Talisman Seals quest, it will be bugged and the barrier won’t go down. Furthermore, completing the chapter before the third seal will cause it to bug out.

That’s all you need to know about the Purple Talisman Seals in Chapter 4 of Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, learn all the Chapter 3 Secrets, and be sure to collect all Awaken Wine Worms.

