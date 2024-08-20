Black Myth Wukong All Boss Locations in Mount Huaguo

Chapter 6 functions differently from all the previous chapters as you are given a vast open world to explore upon your cloud. However, the map has several bosses both hidden and obvious, and you must find the four bosses necessary to progress the story. Each of the key story bosses will provide you with a piece of Sun Wukong’s armor. Let’s go over all the key boss locations from chapter 6 of Black Myth: Wukong.

All Story Bosses on Mount Huaguo

Cloud-Treading Dear

The first boss is the easiest to find but also the most difficult to beat. The Cloud-Treading dear is a powerful enemy located on the rightmost side of the map. When you first enter the open world after defeating the Supreme Commander, head towards the large trees with red leaves on the right side until you enter the Cloud-Treading Dear’s arena. This boss is quite tough and you might want to deal with the other first.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Gold Armored Rhino

The next key boss from Chapter 6 on our list is the Gold Armored Rhino. This powerful beast has a giant arena of its own located on a plateau to the opposite side of where you fight the Cloud-Treading Dear. After exiting the Supreme Commander’s battle, go up high and stick to the right side until you come across a battlefield littered with the remains of an army. The Gold Armored Rhino is difficult to beat unless you can break its horn effectively with Focus Points.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Feng-Tail General

Next up we have a bit of a gimmick boss that’s more annoying than difficult. The Feng-Tail General is a giant grasshopper that hops around the map and disappears after a bit. You need to locate it on the leftmost side of the map near the Mantis-Catching Swamp shrine. Instead of trying to attack it, you need to get on top of its head and interact with its Antennas.

Doing so once will prompt you to hold the Antennas and follow it and serve as a Stamina check. The second time you try to hold on it will drain a large chunk of your HP so be sure to invest in some HP upgrades, and damage resistance before trying to deal with the Feng-Tail General. Interacting with its Antennas twice will complete this encounter.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Emerald Armed Mantis

The final boss from this area is the Emerald Armed Mantis, and we unlocked this fight only after defeating the Gold Armored Rhino. Make your way to the Mantis-Catching Swamp shrine located on the left side of the river and interact with Zhu Bhajie to trigger this fight. The Emerald Armed Mantis is a ferocious enemy with a seemingly unstoppable onslaught of attacks and really high damage. You’re going to have to bring your A-game and use every opportunity available to stun it and deal damage.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

We will refrain from spoiling the final boss of Chapter 6, but you need to head toward’s Wukong layer behind the Son of Stone boss to continue with the story.

Optional Bosses

Water-Wood Beast

The Water-Wood Beast is located in the leftmost pond located on the lap further behind the Mantis-Catching Swamp shrine. Make your way to the pool of water and you’ll see bubbling in the middle. Approach it to start your fight with the giant Hippo Yaoguai, Water-Wood Beast.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Poison Chief

There are three Poison Chief bosses spread throughout the map. The first is located immediately to your left as you beat the Supreme Commander. You’ll locate the second one to the right of the Son of Stone. The last one is located near the Cloud Treading Deer. These poisonous rocks can be deadly due to their cluster bombs stacking and one-shotting you.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Ling-Baw-Baw

Located on the rightmost corner of the map is an area that is more rocky and dusty than the lush green forest and river around it. This is the last frog boss, and it can be quite challenging even at this stage in the game. Be cautious of its invulnerable stone state and patiently chip away.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Son of Stone

The easiest boss to spot after the Supreme Commander as you can see him sitting on a cliffside as a large glowing rock the moment you unlock the Cloud. A fairly easy boss fight as long as you can avoid its massive AoE lightning attack.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

That concludes our list of all the Boss locations on Mount Huaguo in Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, also check out our list of all bosses and all Vessel locations.

