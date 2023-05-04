All Free Characters in Honkai: Star Rail, Listed

Image Source: HoYoverse

If you’re familiar with the Gacha systems of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll know that you can spend a considerable amount of money trying to get certain characters and gear. Fortunately, there are a few ways you can get by without the need to bust out your wallet. So, here’s everything you need to know about all the free characters of Honkai: Star Rail.

Which Characters Are Free in Honkai: Star Rail? Answered

Currently, there are eight free characters you can obtain in Honkai: Star Rail:

Trailblazer

March 7th

Dan Heng

Asta

Serval

Herta

Natasha

Qingque

You’ll earn Trailblazer, March 7th, and Dan Heng during the tutorial phase, allowing you to equip them to your party for battle. Then, players will instantly be rewarded with Asta once they unlock the Warp section, where they will be given a free pass for the Gacha system.

If you check your Mailbox, you’ll receive a Serval gift thanks to the number of pre-registrations of Honkai: Star Rail. As for the other characters, Herta can be acquired from the first run of the Simulated Universe, while Natasha can be unlocked in the Underworld of Jarilo-VI from the main storyline.

When players complete Memory Stage 3 in the Forgotten Hall, they can get Qingque, which requires Trailblazer Level 21. It may take some time to achieve this task, so it’s best to look for missions that reward you with Trailblazer XP.

For a complete overview of these free characters, we’ll explain their elements and skillsets.

Trailblazer

Trailblazer is the story’s main protagonist with a Physical Combat Type, which excels in Weakness Breaks and Bleed effects. Players can choose the female or male version of this character, who will each have a Destruction pathway focusing on DMG and increased survivability.

As a Physical type, Trailblazers’ skills primarily center around offensive strategies, including their Ultimate Stardust Ace with two attack modes. You can also heal allies through their Immortal Third Strike Technique, restoring 15% of the team’s respective Max HP.

March 7th

March 7th is an Ice wielder with the power to freeze enemies in place for a short period. One of her most valuable skills is the Power of Cuteness, a Defense ability that can shield a single ally when they are low on health or targeted by an enemy.

Besides these skills, March 7th can be helpful in battle through her Girl Power Talent, where she will counter an opponent after a shielded teammate has been attacked.

Dan Heng

Dan Heng is another character who thrives in offensive tactics as a Wind wielder. Any time you need to get rid of an enemy quickly, you can initiate one of his Cloudlancer Arts to deplete their HP significantly.

Players can take it further once they have enough energy for Dan’s Ultimate, Ethereal Dream, dealing Wind DMG equal to 240% of the character’s ATK to a single adversary.

Asta

The Fire type, Asta, can apply buffs to her teammates using her Harmony path, enhancing the group’s performance. Like Trailblazer and Dan, she can deal a hefty amount of DMG to the opposing side with her Basic ATK, Skill, and Technique.

Asta’s Ultimate Astral Blessing can grant a Support buff to all allies with an increase in SPD by 36 for two turns.

Serval

Serval is a Lightning fighter who can apply a Shock effect to opponents, enhancing the strength of her Galvanic Chords Talent and Lightning Flash Skill. Even more so, players can extend the duration of this ability through her Here Comes the Mechanical Fever Ultimate and inflict DMG equal to 108% of the character’s ATK to all enemies.

With Serval’s Erudition path, she can broaden the attack range with her multi-target damage, perfect for larger groups.

Herta

Those who want an additional Ice character can equip Herta, the true master of the Space Station. She can assist your team with her Fine, I’ll Do It Myself follow-up attack, resulting in an instant enemy takedown.

When Herta’s It Can Still Be Optimized Technique has been selected, her ATK will be increased by 40% for three turns at the beginning of the next battle.

Natasha

Natasha is a Physical wielder who has the power to heal allies on the battlefield with her Love, Heal, and Choose Skill, Gift of Rebirth Ultimate, and Innervation Talent. Therefore, if you are looking for a solid Support character, it’s a good idea to equip this hero with her outstanding abilities.

Although Natasha primarily shines in healing talents, you can still deal DMG with her Behind the Kindness Basic ATK.

Qingque

Since there aren’t too many Quantum wielders, it’s recommended to get Qingque due to her rare qualities of the Entanglement effect. She also has a unique skill with Jade Tiles, an item that can boost her performance in battle.

Opponents who are weak to Quantum will certainly feel the wrath of Qingque’s abilities, like her Celestial Jade Talent and A Quartet? Woo-hoo! Ultimate.

That does it for our guide on all free characters in Honkai Star Rail. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our character tier list.

