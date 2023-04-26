What Is the Canon MC Name in Honkai: Star Rail? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

Getting your character’s name just right is an important part of any role-playing game, and the same can be said for Honkai: Star Rail as well. If you’re planning on jumping into the game, you might be wondering what the canon name is for the main character of Honkai: Star Rail, and we’re here to help.

Honkai: Star Rail Canon MC Name

The main character of Honkai: Star Rail doesn’t actually have a canon name. They’re simply referred to as the Trailblazer in-game, and they do not have a set character name like Dan Heng, Bronya, or the rest of the cast.

So with that in mind, don’t fret too much about naming your character, because you can’t even really do that in the game anyways. You’ll eventually be able to assign a name to your account, and that’s the name that will appear in your bio and certain cutscenes.

It’s also worth noting that unlike in Genshin Impact, where the male and female MCs are siblings, and have been dubbed Aether and Lumine, the MCs in Honkai: Star Rail are essentially the same character. You’re just picking which gender you’d like to play as, and no official MC names have been datamined from the game files since the beta days.

That’s all you need to know about what the canon MC name is in Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our comprehensive reroll guide.

