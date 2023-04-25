Honkai: Star Rail Reroll Guide: How to Reroll, Targets, & More

Image Source: HoYoverse

Rerolling your account is pretty much a mandatory component of every free-to-play gacha game, especially for players who aren’t planning on spending any money on the game. Making sure that you have a good start to your account is important, as it’ll set you up for future events and content. With that out of the way, here’s how to reroll in Honkai: Star Rail, along with which characters you should aim for.

Should You Spend Time Rerolling?

Here’s a big disclaimer before we get into it: the rerolling process in Honkai: Star Rail is extremely tedious, and it is absolutely not worth it to try to reroll to get the 5-star characters you want in this game.

This is because the email salting method doesn’t work, and there’s no guest login option to help with the process.

In addition to that, the 5-star rates are actually fairly low in Honkai: Star Rail, not to mention the fact that you’ll need to get through the lengthy tutorial (with no skippable cutscenes) to even be able to start summoning. Rerolling is a huge pain in this game, and we don’t recommend it.

If you still want to reroll your account, however, there’s only one method: by creating tons of accounts tied to different email addresses.

How to Reroll in Honkai: Star Rail

Log into the game with one of your email addresses. Play through the tutorial. This should take around 40 minutes or so. Claim all your pre-reg rewards and start summoning on the banner. Log out of the game, and log in with a new email address to restart the process.

After defeating the boss at the end of the prologue, you’ll unlock Warping and you can get 20 pulls on the Stellar Warp banner.

Alternatively, you can play through a little more until you reach Trailblazer level 15. This will be enough to get you 50 pulls on the Departure Warp banner, which lets you hit pity at 50. Do note that doing it this way will take about two hours, and you’ll have to restart the entire process if you don’t get the 5-star character you want in those 50 pulls.

Who to Reroll For in Honkai: Star Rail

Now that you know how tedious the rerolling process is in Honkai: Star Rail but still want to go ahead with it anyway, it’s time to talk about your reroll targets. As always, all characters are viable, but we’ve picked a few that will make your suffering worthwhile:

Bronya: Right off the bat, Bronya is the strongest support in Honkai: Star Rail, and she comes with powerful buffs that allow her to fit into basically any team composition.

Bailu: Bailu is a healer who will undoubtedly come in handy during your early hours with the game. Her ability to revive fallen teammates is invaluable, and you'll get a lot of use out of her in the Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall.

Aside from these two, Clara is another decent pickup if you’re looking to get a DPS unit from rerolling instead. The only downside is that she doesn’t just fit into any team composition; you’ll need to spend time gearing her up and building a team around her so everything synergizes nicely. Because of that, we recommend going for Bronya or Bailu while rerolling.

That’s all you need to know about how to reroll in Honkai: Star Rail and who your reroll targets should be. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

